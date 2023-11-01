Watch Mean Girls’ Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert Reunite in Grool Video

The Plastics are jingle bell rocking once again.
Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reunited to reprise their roles from the hit 2004 high school comedy in a new Walmart ad, revealing exactly what Cady Heron, Karen Smith and Gretchen Wieners are up to almost two decades later.
In the Black Friday commercial, the three friends are back at North Shore High School, where Cady now works as the guidance counselor, confusing kids with her use of outdated slang like "grool."
"At North Shore, some things never change," Lindsay voices in the ad. "On Wednesdays, we still wear pink."
But now, Gretchen's daughter and her two friends are the new It Girls at school, while the toaster strudel heiress has taken on her official duties as the designated Cool Mom (channeling Regina George's mother, played by Amy Poehler, in the original).
"Get in, sweetie," Gretchen tells the teens from her car, "we're going deal shopping."
Naturally, the helicopter mom also helps the trio film viral TikTok dances, telling her daughter in one scene, "This is going to be so fetch." Gretchen's daughter is not so impressed, retorting, "Stop trying to make fetch happen, Mom. It's still not going to happen."
Meanwhile, former mathlete Cady does have some influence over her students and has become a trendsetter on campus. "I saw Ms. Heron buy Apple Airpods and Legos," one student says, "so I bought Apple Airpods and Legos."
As for Karen, she put her rain-detecting capabilities to good use and is now a bonafide news anchor. "Karen Smith here, with the weather," she says while shooting a segment from the football field. "There's a 30 percent chance it's already Wednesday."
And getting in the holiday spirit, the former Plastics all reunite in the audience of North Shore's Winter Talent Show, where Gretchen's mini-me performs—what else?—a risqué rendition of "Jingle Bell Rock" with her clique.
"While girl world was at peace," Lindsay says in a voiceover, "deal world was just getting started."
As the Walmart ad concludes, "On Wednesdays, we shop deals," with Black Friday sales starting Nov. 8.
And while Regina (Rachel McAdams) didn't make an appearance, fans will catch a glimpse of Damian (Daniel Franzese) and Kevin (Rajiv Surendra) and more Mean Girls stars in the commercial above.
For Lindsay, reuniting with her costars was like eating a cake filled with rainbows and smiles. "It was so nice being back together after all these years," Lindsay, who recently welcomed her first baby with husband Bader Shammas, shared in a statement to E! News. "It was great catching up with everyone."
The limit of enjoyment also didn't exist for Lacey, who added, "It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again."
Rajiv was also full of secrets about the reunion, telling E! News, "It felt like a really special form of time traveling."
For fans craving some gossip worthy of the Burn Book, check out all the behind-the-scenes secrets of the original Mean Girls here.