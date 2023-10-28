Sophia Bush’s 2 New Tattoos Make a Bold Statement Amid Her New Chapter

Watch : Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Are Dating

Sophia Bush's new accessories made a mark.

The One Tree Hill alum recently got inked by celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, two months after filing for divorce from estranged husband Grant Hughes.

Sophia's first tattoo was drawn in delicate cursive and simply read, "oh boy" on her hand. Then, above her elbow, she inked the phrase "in progress" in all uppercase letters, showing she's working on herself as she turns the page in life.

In a black-and-white video montage posted to Daniel's Instagram, one picture showed the Chicago P.D. star sporting a huge smile as she hugged the artist, while other snaps highlighted each of her tattoos up close.

"Oh boy! What a fun afternoon with @sophiabush," Daniel captioned the Oct. 26 clip. "Getting some new art on her body! Go check it out, simple and sweet!!!"

Along with her new tattoos, Sophia is reportedly in a new relationship with former USWNT soccer player Ashlyn Harris, according to multiple outlets. As for how Grant—who the Good Sam actress was married to for 13 months—feels about her next move?

"Grant will always want the best for Sophia," his rep told Page Six Oct. 18, "and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled."