Sophia Bush’s 2 New Tattoos Make a Bold Statement Amid Her New Chapter

Sophia Bush's new accessories made a mark.
The One Tree Hill alum recently got inked by celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, two months after filing for divorce from estranged husband Grant Hughes.
Sophia's first tattoo was drawn in delicate cursive and simply read, "oh boy" on her hand. Then, above her elbow, she inked the phrase "in progress" in all uppercase letters, showing she's working on herself as she turns the page in life.
In a black-and-white video montage posted to Daniel's Instagram, one picture showed the Chicago P.D. star sporting a huge smile as she hugged the artist, while other snaps highlighted each of her tattoos up close.
"Oh boy! What a fun afternoon with @sophiabush," Daniel captioned the Oct. 26 clip. "Getting some new art on her body! Go check it out, simple and sweet!!!"
Along with her new tattoos, Sophia is reportedly in a new relationship with former USWNT soccer player Ashlyn Harris, according to multiple outlets. As for how Grant—who the Good Sam actress was married to for 13 months—feels about her next move?
"Grant will always want the best for Sophia," his rep told Page Six Oct. 18, "and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled."
Back in August, the Oklahoma native listed their date of separation as June 27 in his response filing, per the document obtained by E! News, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup.
Meanwhile, Ashlyn is starting a new chapter, too. In late September, the athlete filed to legally end her marriage to fellow soccer star Ali Krieger—with whom she shares daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 15 months—after almost four years of marriage.
But before things turned romantic, Sophia and Ashlyn were friends for years and have even attended multiple events together recently, including a Peacock watch party for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in July and a New York Fashion Week show in September.
But along with keeping tight-lipped about the status of her and Ashlyn's relationship, Sophia has also kept mum on the inspiration behind her tattoos.
