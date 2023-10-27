Taylor Swift Reveals Original Lyrics for 1989’s “New Romantics” and “Wonderland”

Fans are enchanted by Taylor Swift's original song lyrics.
The pop star shared the first draft of the lyrics she wrote for the 1989 hits "New Romantics" and "Wonderland" by including photos of her handwriting on her new album 1989 (Taylor's Version), out Oct. 27.
In "New Romantics," following the line "The rumors are terrible and cruel / But, honey, most of them are true," Taylor originally wrote the bridge as: "So take my hand / we'll both stand / inside a burning building." (The final version of the bridge is "Please, take my hand and / Please, take me dancing and / Please, leave me stranded.")
From there, Taylor initially seemed to write, "Maybe I'm a s--t show / But I'm fun and kinda cute and willing affectionate," which she crossed out and wrote, "And if I could be your anti-hero / You could be my perfect villain / We'll go around chasing storms / Leave me cold then keep me warm / Fall in love then go to war / That's what new romance is for."
While these lyrics also didn't make it into "New Romantics," she'd later reuse the term "anti-hero" on her 2022 Midnights single.
And Taylor didn't stop there. She also posted the original lyrics to "Wonderland," which drew references from the classic Alice in Wonderland.
The first draft read, "We danced down hallways, too in love to think straight / Screaming you're the king and I'm the queen," but she later turned it into "So, we went on our way / Too in love to think straight / All alone, or so it seemed."
Another swap was replacing "Colors I'd never seen twisting around me" to "I felt your arms twistin' around me." And she changed "Didn't I tell you don't listen to them?" to "Didn't they tell us don't rush into things?"
Lastly, the original lyrics: "I turned around to find you and you were nowhere to be found / There was screaming and lightning / And I haven't been back since I had to leave you there..." appeared to be changed to "I reached for you, but you were gone / I knew I had to go back home / You searched the world for somethin' else."
Taylor also penned a lengthy prologue for 1989 (Taylor's Version), recalling how she "swore off hanging out with guys" to avoid the negativity surrounding her dating life while making the album in 2014.
"There was so much that I didn't know then, and looking back I see what a good thing that was," she wrote in part. "It turns out that the cocktail of naïveté, hunger for adventure and freedom can lead to some nasty hangovers, metaphorically speaking. Of course everyone had something to say, but they always will."
And when it comes to her five never-before-heard vault tracks, read on for the full breakdown of the references and Easter Eggs: