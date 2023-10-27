Taylor Swift Reveals Original Lyrics for 1989’s “New Romantics” and “Wonderland”

Watch : Taylor Swift SLAMS Critics in New '1989' Prologue

Fans are enchanted by Taylor Swift's original song lyrics.

The pop star shared the first draft of the lyrics she wrote for the 1989 hits "New Romantics" and "Wonderland" by including photos of her handwriting on her new album 1989 (Taylor's Version), out Oct. 27.

In "New Romantics," following the line "The rumors are terrible and cruel / But, honey, most of them are true," Taylor originally wrote the bridge as: "So take my hand / we'll both stand / inside a burning building." (The final version of the bridge is "Please, take my hand and / Please, take me dancing and / Please, leave me stranded.")

From there, Taylor initially seemed to write, "Maybe I'm a s--t show / But I'm fun and kinda cute and willing affectionate," which she crossed out and wrote, "And if I could be your anti-hero / You could be my perfect villain / We'll go around chasing storms / Leave me cold then keep me warm / Fall in love then go to war / That's what new romance is for."

While these lyrics also didn't make it into "New Romantics," she'd later reuse the term "anti-hero" on her 2022 Midnights single.