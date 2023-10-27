Patrick Mahomes Wants Him and Travis Kelce to "One Up" Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' Handshake

Watch : Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Hug During Chiefs Game

Patrick Mahomes is looking to borrow a page from Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift's playbook.

After seeing his wife and the singer's handshake at a recent game, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said it's time for him and teammate Travis Kelce to draw something up.

"I need to talk to Travis because me and Travis don't even have a handshake yet. So I mean, they're ahead of the game on us," Patrick said during an Oct. 23 interview with Kansas City radio show KCSP (610 AM). "So we're gonna get on the whiteboard, and me and Trav are gonna figure out a handshake so that we can try to one up theirs."

Fans saw Brittany and Taylor's handshake during the Chiefs' Oct. 22 faceoff against the Los Angeles Charges—the fourth game the Grammy winner has attended since she and Travis started sparking romance rumors.

And while there's still a blank space as to whether Taylor will attend the Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 29—she has been rather busy dropping her rerecorded version of 1989, hanging with friends in New York and gearing up for the next leg of her tour—Patrick indicated he and Travis will be ready with their handshake.