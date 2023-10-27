Patrick Mahomes Wants Him and Travis Kelce to "One Up" Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' Handshake

After seeing Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift's handshake at a Kansas City Chiefs game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed his desire for him and Travis Kelce to come up with a similar move.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 27, 2023 7:15 PMTags
SportsTaylor SwiftFootballCelebritiesTravis KelcePatrick Mahomes
Watch: Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Hug During Chiefs Game

Patrick Mahomes is looking to borrow a page from Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift's playbook.

After seeing his wife and the singer's handshake at a recent game, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said it's time for him and teammate Travis Kelce to draw something up.

"I need to talk to Travis because me and Travis don't even have a handshake yet. So I mean, they're ahead of the game on us," Patrick said during an Oct. 23 interview with Kansas City radio show KCSP (610 AM). "So we're gonna get on the whiteboard, and me and Trav are gonna figure out a handshake so that we can try to one up theirs."

Fans saw Brittany and Taylor's handshake during the Chiefs' Oct. 22 faceoff against the Los Angeles Charges—the fourth game the Grammy winner has attended since she and Travis started sparking romance rumors

And while there's still a blank space as to whether Taylor will attend the Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 29—she has been rather busy dropping her rerecorded version of 1989, hanging with friends in New York and gearing up for the next leg of her tour—Patrick indicated he and Travis will be ready with their handshake.

photos
Why Travis Kelce Could Be "The 1" for Taylor Swift

"We're gonna work on it," he continued. "We'll get it ready for you."

David Eulitt/Getty Images, Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix

Trending Stories

1

Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Twins Months After Welcoming Baby No. 5

2

Andy Cohen Details "Weird" 2016 Interview With Britney Spears

3

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Break Silence on Romance Rumors

And fans aren't the only ones hoping their new cheer captain will be on the bleachers.

"Kelce keeps getting better with time," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said during a recent press conference about Travis' performance since the athlete has been linked to the "Bejeweled" artist. "Taylor can stay around all she wants."

To see photos of Taylor at Travis' most recent game, keep reading.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taylor & Brittany Mahomes

Taylor appears with Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife and youngest child, son Bronze, 10 months.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Cheering for Travis

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Wearing Her Heart on Her Sleeve

Taylor sports a friendship bracelet bearing Travis' jersey number, 87, with two hearts.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Thumbs Up

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Go Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

All Smiles

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Hugs!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Defense!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taking Pics

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Touchdown!

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Touchdown!

Travis scores!

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Cheers

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Team Spirit

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New Besties

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Girl Talk

Instagram / Bernie Kosar

Hanging Out at Travis' Home

Taylor appears with Bernie Kosar, a Cleveland Browns legend, at Travis' Kansas City, Mo. home before the Chief's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Oct. 22, 2023.

Instagram / Bernie Kosar

Pre-Game Selfie

Taylor appears with Bernie Kosar.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Twins Months After Welcoming Baby No. 5

2

Andy Cohen Details "Weird" 2016 Interview With Britney Spears

3

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Break Silence on Romance Rumors

4

Michelle Williams' Impression of Justin Timberlake Is Totally in Sync

5

The Golden Bachelor Just Delivered 3 Heartbreaking Exits