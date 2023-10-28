See How Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes and More Stars Are Celebrating Halloween 2023

Watch : Heidi Klum Is Already Planning Halloween 2023 Costume

It's the time of the season, when stars step out in style for Halloween.

And with the holiday just days away on Oct. 31, celebs like Kelsea Ballerini are already kicking off the celebrations. The "Penthouse" singer dressed up as cowgirl Barbie—a la Margot Robbie—as she hosted a Halloween party in New York City in partnership with the Original Donut Shop Coffee Oct. 25.

"HI BARBIE," Kelsea captioned Instagram photos of her pink ensemble. "HAPPY (early) HALLOWEEN."

She was accompanied by her boyfriend, Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, who did not appear to be wearing a costume, instead opting for a white printed hoodie, blue jacket and jeans.

An speaking of couples, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum did coordinate their Halloween styles at the annual Casamigos Halloween party Oct. 27. The Paris in Love star and her husband dressed up as her friend Britney Spears, wearing a flight attendant outfit from her 2003 music video "Toxic," while her husband wore a pilot's costume.