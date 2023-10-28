See How Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes and More Stars Are Celebrating Halloween 2023

In celebration of Halloween 2023, stars are dressing up as some of their favorite characters and other celebs. See pics of them in their costumes.

HalloweenHolidaysCelebritiesKelsea Ballerini
It's the time of the season, when stars step out in style for Halloween.

And with the holiday just days away on Oct. 31, celebs like Kelsea Ballerini are already kicking off the celebrations. The "Penthouse" singer dressed up as cowgirl Barbie—a la Margot Robbie—as she hosted a Halloween party in New York City in partnership with the Original Donut Shop Coffee Oct. 25.

"HI BARBIE," Kelsea captioned Instagram photos of her pink ensemble. "HAPPY (early) HALLOWEEN."

She was accompanied by her boyfriendOuter Banks actor Chase Stokes, who did not appear to be wearing a costume, instead opting for a white printed hoodie, blue jacket and jeans.

An speaking of couples, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum did coordinate their Halloween styles at the annual Casamigos Halloween party Oct. 27. The Paris in Love star and her husband dressed up as her friend Britney Spears, wearing a flight attendant outfit from her 2003 music video "Toxic," while her husband wore a pilot's costume.

photos
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes

Kourtney Kardashian also dressed up like a fellow celeb—her own sister, Kim Kardashian. The pregnant Poosh founder wore her sibling's iconic floral Met Gala maternity look for a home photo shoot.

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting to find out the 2023 Halloween look for the OG Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum, who's become known for her jaw-dropping costumes over the years. The America's Got Talent judge takes the holiday so seriously, she began brainstorming her 2023 back in December.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

For Halloween 2022, the supermodel turned heads when she transformed into a worm for her annual holiday party. As for where the outfit ranked on her list of Halloween costumes? "This is one of the top ones," Heidi told reporters at the celebration, "just because it's so unusual and so big in size and it's just weird."

While we await Heidi's 2023 Halloween costume, let's take a look at more stars dressing up in costumes this year...

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum appears at the annual Casamigos Halloween party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Rachel Lindsay

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jodi Turner-Smith

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman, Kelly Sawyer Patricof & Jessica Alba

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Justin Bieber & Presley Gerber

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Robin Thicke & April Love Geary

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tyga

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan & Chrishell Stause

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jason Oppenheim & Brett Oppenheim

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian / Larry Busacca / Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder recreates her sister Kim Kardashian's iconic Met Gala 2013 maternity style.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian & Tatum Thompson

The Kardashians star and her son made major moo-ves dressed as cows at a pumpkin-carving bash.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber

The model vamped it up for a Halloween dinner party.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Kelsea Ballerini

The "Penthouse" singer went as Barbie from the Barbie movie for The Original Donut Shop's Halloween party Oct. 25.

Instagram

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

The couple was magical as Wicked's Elphaba and Glinda.

TikTok

Heather Morris

The Glee star went as a Hufflepuff student from Harry Potter to her son's school dress-up day.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal

Pedro Pascal

The Last of Us star avoids zombies during a visit to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights.

Andrew Leos/Universal Studios Hollywood

Nicole Richie

It's knives out for the star's Halloween Horror Nights trip.

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood

Ariana Madix & Harvey Guillen

The Vanderpump Rules star and What We Do in the Shadows actor are scared stiff during their Universal Studios outing.

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood

Jamie Foxx

The Oscar winner holds his own amongst a crowd of creepy clowns.

Josh Ortiz/Universal Studios

Travis Barker & Alabama Barker

The father-daughter duo rock out at Halloween Horror Night in Hollywood.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios

Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio

The couple enjoys a frightening date night at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios

Frankie Jonas

The JoBros' youngest sibling has a scary good time at Halloween Horror Nights.

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood

Amber Rose

THe star and her son Sebastian get spooked at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

Jabari Banks

The Bel-Air star is scared silly at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2023
