See How Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes and More Stars Are Celebrating Halloween 2023

It's the time of the season, when stars step out in style for Halloween.
And with the holiday just days away on Oct. 31, celebs like Kelsea Ballerini are already kicking off the celebrations. The "Penthouse" singer dressed up as cowgirl Barbie—a la Margot Robbie—as she hosted a Halloween party in New York City in partnership with the Original Donut Shop Coffee Oct. 25.
"HI BARBIE," Kelsea captioned Instagram photos of her pink ensemble. "HAPPY (early) HALLOWEEN."
She was accompanied by her boyfriend, Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, who did not appear to be wearing a costume, instead opting for a white printed hoodie, blue jacket and jeans.
An speaking of couples, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum did coordinate their Halloween styles at the annual Casamigos Halloween party Oct. 27. The Paris in Love star and her husband dressed up as her friend Britney Spears, wearing a flight attendant outfit from her 2003 music video "Toxic," while her husband wore a pilot's costume.
Kourtney Kardashian also dressed up like a fellow celeb—her own sister, Kim Kardashian. The pregnant Poosh founder wore her sibling's iconic floral Met Gala maternity look for a home photo shoot.
Meanwhile, fans are still waiting to find out the 2023 Halloween look for the OG Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum, who's become known for her jaw-dropping costumes over the years. The America's Got Talent judge takes the holiday so seriously, she began brainstorming her 2023 back in December.
For Halloween 2022, the supermodel turned heads when she transformed into a worm for her annual holiday party. As for where the outfit ranked on her list of Halloween costumes? "This is one of the top ones," Heidi told reporters at the celebration, "just because it's so unusual and so big in size and it's just weird."
While we await Heidi's 2023 Halloween costume, let's take a look at more stars dressing up in costumes this year...