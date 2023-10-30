Bravocon 2023: How to Shop Bravo Merch, Bravoleb Faves & More

BravoCon 2023 is almost here! In addition to panels, events, and appearances from Bravolebrities, Bravoholics can shop the Bravo Bazaar to their heart's content.
But what is the Bravo Bazaar? Oh, you know, just the online shopping destination of your dreams. This year, the Bazaar has everything, and we mean everything, that a fan might want. There are fashion brands, skincare labels, hair care, and more, and yes: Labels from your fave Bravolebs, too.
The best part is, it's as easy as tapping a link. You don't even need to be in attendance at the Las Vegas extravaganza (there's no easy way to work "Bravo" into that one) to celebrate.
No, really: You're able to shop BravoCon 2023 merch (which includes general Bravo necessities), must-haves from Give Them Lala from Lala Kent, Loverboy from Kyle Cooke, Meredith Marks' namesake line, and so much more.
Below, learn more about some of the of-the-moment brand names appearing in this year's Bravo Bazaar, and get even more pumped for this year's BravoCon, if that were even possible.
If you're looking for hair care from Nexxus, comfy clothes from Cozy Earth, or luxe face masks from Filorga, you'll find it all at the Bravo Bazaar.
However, that's certainly not all. You'll find Hollywood Fashion Secrets (aka, the literal tape that holds the important things in place), upscale intimates from Bareback™ By House Of Skye™, and everyday looks from LULUSIMONSTUDIO.
Oh, and as promised, Bravoleb brands for days. EmWear from Emily Simpson of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Boujie Kidz from The Real Housewives of New Jersey's own Danielle Cabral, and Southern Charm newcomer Rod Razavi's Block+Ink are all represented.
Were you expecting more brands from Housewives? They're in there, too. You can shop Sutton Stracke's SUTTON and Real for Real by Shannon Beador, as well as products from Teresa Giudice, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and the list goes on and on.
So, happy shopping, treat yourself, and see you at BravoCon 2023 from November 3-5!
