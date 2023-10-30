Bravocon 2023: How to Shop Bravo Merch, Bravoleb Faves & More

BravoCon 2023 is almost here! In addition to panels, events, and appearances from Bravolebrities, Bravoholics can shop the Bravo Bazaar to their heart's content.

But what is the Bravo Bazaar? Oh, you know, just the online shopping destination of your dreams. This year, the Bazaar has everything, and we mean everything, that a fan might want. There are fashion brands, skincare labels, hair care, and more, and yes: Labels from your fave Bravolebs, too.

The best part is, it's as easy as tapping a link. You don't even need to be in attendance at the Las Vegas extravaganza (there's no easy way to work "Bravo" into that one) to celebrate.

No, really: You're able to shop BravoCon 2023 merch (which includes general Bravo necessities), must-haves from Give Them Lala from Lala Kent, Loverboy from Kyle Cooke, Meredith Marks' namesake line, and so much more.

Below, learn more about some of the of-the-moment brand names appearing in this year's Bravo Bazaar, and get even more pumped for this year's BravoCon, if that were even possible.