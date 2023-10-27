Halsey and Avan Jogia Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Watch : Inside Halsey & Alev Aydin's Split: Custody, Co-Parenting and More

This relationship hard launch is absolutely victorious.

Over a month after Halsey and Avan Jogia sparked romance rumors, the couple officially made their relationship Instagram official with a spooky, Halloween-inspired post.

In a series of photos posted Oct. 26, Halsey—in an all-black, leather gown—is seen casually holding the Victorious actor's hand while her back is turned to the camera. In another image, she shows off her bold eye makeup, which features a high contrast look of white shadow behind an intricately painted black pattern.

For his part, the 31-year-old complemented Halsey's look in a black crop top, black leather pants and floor-length trench coat. He polished off his outfit with a chunky silver chain and studded belt. Plus, he also shared images from the same shoot to his Instagram, with a head-on image of himself and the Grammy nominee holding hands.

And fans were here for it.

"THE HARD LAUNCH H & A OMG," one wrote under Halsey's post, while another added on Avan's, "I don't know who's the luckiest."