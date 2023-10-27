Halsey and Avan Jogia Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

This relationship hard launch is absolutely victorious.
Over a month after Halsey and Avan Jogia sparked romance rumors, the couple officially made their relationship Instagram official with a spooky, Halloween-inspired post.
In a series of photos posted Oct. 26, Halsey—in an all-black, leather gown—is seen casually holding the Victorious actor's hand while her back is turned to the camera. In another image, she shows off her bold eye makeup, which features a high contrast look of white shadow behind an intricately painted black pattern.
For his part, the 31-year-old complemented Halsey's look in a black crop top, black leather pants and floor-length trench coat. He polished off his outfit with a chunky silver chain and studded belt. Plus, he also shared images from the same shoot to his Instagram, with a head-on image of himself and the Grammy nominee holding hands.
And fans were here for it.
"THE HARD LAUNCH H & A OMG," one wrote under Halsey's post, while another added on Avan's, "I don't know who's the luckiest."
Halsey, 29, and Avan first got the walls talking when they were spotted kissing on a date night in Hollywood Sept. 19. The PDA-filled excursion came five months after the "Bad at Love" singer and Alev Aydin—with whom she shares son Ender Ridley Aydin, 2—broke up.
At the time, a source told E! News the split was amicable and they planned to co-parent together, with Halsey later filing legal paperwork requesting full physical custody and joint legal custody of Ender.
The former couple first met when Alex was supposed to work on a project for Halsey, before ultimately directing her music video for "So Good," which sees their love story play out.
"Alev and i first met because he was supposed to write and direct a movie about my life," Halsey wrote in a June 2022 Instagram post about the music video. "We started a family and now he's written and directed this little film about OUR life. the pangs of longing for what could be…and what became."
To see more Halloween-inspired celebrity looks, keep reading.