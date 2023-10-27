Halsey and Avan Jogia Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Halsey and Avan Jogia proved they're not bad at love as they hard launched their budding romance on social media.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Oct 27, 2023 3:29 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesHalsey
Watch: Inside Halsey & Alev Aydin's Split: Custody, Co-Parenting and More

This relationship hard launch is absolutely victorious. 

Over a month after Halsey and Avan Jogia sparked romance rumors, the couple officially made their relationship Instagram official with a spooky, Halloween-inspired post. 

In a series of photos posted Oct. 26, Halsey—in an all-black, leather gown—is seen casually holding the Victorious actor's hand while her back is turned to the camera. In another image, she shows off her bold eye makeup, which features a high contrast look of white shadow behind an intricately painted black pattern. 

For his part, the 31-year-old complemented Halsey's look in a black crop top, black leather pants and floor-length trench coat. He polished off his outfit with a chunky silver chain and studded belt. Plus, he also shared images from the same shoot to his Instagram, with a head-on image of himself and the Grammy nominee holding hands. 

And fans were here for it. 

"THE HARD LAUNCH H & A OMG," one wrote under Halsey's post, while another added on Avan's, "I don't know who's the luckiest."

photos
Halsey's Dating History

Halsey, 29, and Avan first got the walls talking when they were spotted kissing on a date night in Hollywood Sept. 19. The PDA-filled excursion came five months after the "Bad at Love" singer and Alev Aydin—with whom she shares son Ender Ridley Aydin, 2—broke up. 

Mike Marsland / Rob Kim / Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Twins Months After Welcoming Baby No. 5

2

Andy Cohen Details "Weird" 2016 Interview With Britney Spears

3

The Golden Bachelor Just Delivered 3 Heartbreaking Exits

At the time, a source told E! News the split was amicable and they planned to co-parent together, with Halsey later filing legal paperwork requesting full physical custody and joint legal custody of Ender.

The former couple first met when Alex was supposed to work on a project for Halsey, before ultimately directing her music video for "So Good," which sees their love story play out.

"Alev and i first met because he was supposed to write and direct a movie about my life," Halsey wrote in a June 2022 Instagram post about the music video. "We started a family and now he's written and directed this little film about OUR life. the pangs of longing for what could be…and what became."

To see more Halloween-inspired celebrity looks, keep reading. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Kelsea Ballerini

The "Penthouse" singer went as Barbie from the Barbie movie for The Original Donut Shop's Halloween party Oct. 25.

Instagram

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

The couple was magical as Wicked's Elphaba and Glinda.

TikTok

Heather Morris

The Glee star went as a Hufflepuff student from Harry Potter to her son's school dress-up day.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal

Pedro Pascal

The Last of Us star avoids zombies during a visit to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights.

Andrew Leos/Universal Studios Hollywood

Nicole Richie

It's knives out for the star's Halloween Horror Nights trip.

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood

Ariana Madix & Harvey Guillen

The Vanderpump Rules star and What We Do in the Shadows actor are scared stiff during their Universal Studios outing.

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood

Jamie Foxx

The Oscar winner holds his own amongst a crowd of creepy clowns.

Josh Ortiz/Universal Studios

Travis Barker & Alabama Barker

The father-daughter duo rock out at Halloween Horror Night in Hollywood.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios

Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio

The couple enjoys a frightening date night at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios

Frankie Jonas

The JoBros' youngest sibling has a scary good time at Halloween Horror Nights.

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood

Amber Rose

THe star and her son Sebastian get spooked at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

Jabari Banks

The Bel-Air star is scared silly at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

Demi Lovato

Despite being surrounded by some creepy characters, the singer is all smiles during a visit to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Andrew Leos/Universal Studios Hollywood

Jojo Siwa

The singer has a blast at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

Andrew Leos/Universal Studios Hollywood

Kenan Thompson

No laugh here! The Saturday Night Live mainstay tries to survive Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

MOVI Inc.

Kelly Rowland

The singer and her son Noah, 2, go to infinity and beyond thanks to  WaterWipes Hallowclean Machine.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Twins Months After Welcoming Baby No. 5

2

Andy Cohen Details "Weird" 2016 Interview With Britney Spears

3

Michelle Williams' Impression of Justin Timberlake Is Totally in Sync

4

Jay-Z Reveals the Name He and Beyoncé Almost Gave Blue Ivy

5

The Golden Bachelor Just Delivered 3 Heartbreaking Exits