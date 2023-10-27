Blac Chyna Reveals Where She Stands With the Kardashian-Jenner Family After Past Drama

Blac Chyna is done keeping up with drama.
Amid her personal transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum shared where she stands with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who she publicly feuded with for years after her tumultuous breakup from Rob Kardashian. As it turns out, the rift between Chyna—who shares 6-year-old daughter Dream with Rob—and her ex's family is all water under the bridge one year after she lost a multi-million defamation trial against the Kardashians.
"Everybody's in a great place," Chyna said on the Oct. 26 episode of The Viall Files, adding that she's "grateful" the legal battle is behind them.
Chyna was with Rob on-and-off from 2016 to 2017. Their relationship came years after her former fiancé Tyga started dating Kylie Jenner, who first sparked romance rumors in 2014.
Looking back at the complicated situation, Chyna noted that her opinions about the Kardashian-Jenner family were definitely different than they are now. As the reality star explained, she and Kim Kardashian were "good friends" back then and she felt blindsided when she learned about Tyga and Kylie's relationship "the same way everybody else did: the internet."
"That whole situation alone was kind of crazy for me," Chyna recalled. "I was on her show and all this stuff like that. We lived in the same community, and then her little sister started talking to Tyga."
She continued, "It's like, nobody's seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back."
The Lashed Cosmetics founder—who shares 11-year-old son King with Tyga—admitted that the situation got more complex when she "fell in love" with Rob in 2016, as many perceived their romance was a way to get back at the Kardashian-Jenner family.
"It's been years," Chyna added of the drama. "I didn't come out and be a bitter baby mama, you know what I mean? I feel like time has passed."
And Chyna has turned over a new leaf in the last year. In addition to giving up alcohol, Chyna quit OnlyFans, underwent a breast and butt reduction surgery and had the fillers in her face dissolved to reverse her past cosmetic work. She also embraced religion by getting baptized and receiving a doctorate from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College, as well as reverted back to her birth name Angela White as a way to start a new chapter of her career.
"I want people to see me living in my truth," she told host Nick Viall on his podcast. "I'ma be honest and I'ma be open just with things moving forward."
