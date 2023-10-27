Blac Chyna Reveals Where She Stands With the Kardashian-Jenner Family After Past Drama

Blac Chyna looked back on her past drama with the Kardashian-Jenner family and recalled her "crazy" fallout from Kim Kardashian after ex-fiancé Tyga started dating Kylie Jenner.

By Gabrielle Chung Oct 27, 2023 12:51 AMTags
Kim KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesTygaRob KardashianBlac Chyna
Watch: Blac Chyna Talks Co-Parenting With Exes Rob Kardashian & Tyga

Blac Chyna is done keeping up with drama. 

Amid her personal transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum shared where she stands with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who she publicly feuded with for years after her tumultuous breakup from Rob Kardashian. As it turns out, the rift between Chyna—who shares 6-year-old daughter Dream with Rob—and her ex's family is all water under the bridge one year after she lost a multi-million defamation trial against the Kardashians.

"Everybody's in a great place," Chyna said on the Oct. 26 episode of The Viall Files, adding that she's "grateful" the legal battle is behind them.

Chyna was with Rob on-and-off from 2016 to 2017. Their relationship came years after her former fiancé Tyga started dating Kylie Jenner, who first sparked romance rumors in 2014.

Looking back at the complicated situation, Chyna noted that her opinions about the Kardashian-Jenner family were definitely different than they are now. As the reality star explained, she and Kim Kardashian were "good friends" back then and she felt blindsided when she learned about Tyga and Kylie's relationship "the same way everybody else did: the internet."

photos
Kim Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Friendship Before Rob Kardashian Romance

"That whole situation alone was kind of crazy for me," Chyna recalled. "I was on her show and all this stuff like that. We lived in the same community, and then her little sister started talking to Tyga."

She continued, "It's like, nobody's seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back."

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

The Lashed Cosmetics founder—who shares 11-year-old son King with Tyga—admitted that the situation got more complex when she "fell in love" with Rob in 2016, as many perceived their romance was a way to get back at the Kardashian-Jenner family.

"It's been years," Chyna added of the drama. "I didn't come out and be a bitter baby mama, you know what I mean? I feel like time has passed."

And Chyna has turned over a new leaf in the last year. In addition to giving up alcohol, Chyna quit OnlyFansunderwent a breast and butt reduction surgery and had the fillers in her face dissolved to reverse her past cosmetic work. She also embraced religion by getting baptized and receiving a doctorate from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College, as well as reverted back to her birth name Angela White as a way to start a new chapter of her career.

"I want people to see me living in my truth," she told host Nick Viall on his podcast. "I'ma be honest and I'ma be open just with things moving forward."

To see Chyna's sweetest mama moments with her kids, keep reading.

Instagram

True Love

Blac Chyna is all smiles while celebrating the holidays with son King Cairo and daughter Dream.

Instagram

Cheek to Cheek

King and his mom are smiles, as they pose cheek-to-cheek for a selfie.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Strike a Pose

The mother-son duo coordinated perfectly while attending the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Instagram

Fun in the Sun

Baby Dream enjoys some fun in the sun while wearing her adorable hat, with her mom rocking matching sunglasses.

Instagram

Say Cheese

The adorable trio are happier than ever while out and about.

Instagram

Cutest Chefs

Dream and her mom make a tasty dish side-by-side.

Instagram

Unbreakable Bond

The mother-daughter duo share a glimpse at a sweet moment between the two.

Instagram

All Grown Up

Blac Chyna and her kids snap a photo while enjoying a little play time together.

