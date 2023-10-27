Blac Chyna Reveals Where She Stands With the Kardashian-Jenner Family After Past Drama

Watch : Blac Chyna Talks Co-Parenting With Exes Rob Kardashian & Tyga

Blac Chyna is done keeping up with drama.

Amid her personal transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum shared where she stands with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who she publicly feuded with for years after her tumultuous breakup from Rob Kardashian. As it turns out, the rift between Chyna—who shares 6-year-old daughter Dream with Rob—and her ex's family is all water under the bridge one year after she lost a multi-million defamation trial against the Kardashians.

"Everybody's in a great place," Chyna said on the Oct. 26 episode of The Viall Files, adding that she's "grateful" the legal battle is behind them.

Chyna was with Rob on-and-off from 2016 to 2017. Their relationship came years after her former fiancé Tyga started dating Kylie Jenner, who first sparked romance rumors in 2014.

Looking back at the complicated situation, Chyna noted that her opinions about the Kardashian-Jenner family were definitely different than they are now. As the reality star explained, she and Kim Kardashian were "good friends" back then and she felt blindsided when she learned about Tyga and Kylie's relationship "the same way everybody else did: the internet."