Sofia Richie Makes a Convincing Case to Revive the Y2K Trend of Using Concealer as Lipstick

Sofia Richie Grainge's lips aren't sealed.

The model is known for inspiring some of the biggest beauty and fashion trends, so it's no surprise she's making a once-forgotten Y2K style major again. Earlier this month, she brought back an early aughts makeup trick, in which you apply concealer to your lips to create a matte ombré look.

"I want to show you the lip combo that I've been absolutely obsessed with for this fall," Sofia said in an Oct. 18 video. "It's a TikTok trend: Pumpkin spice. I'm here for it."

To start, the influencer applied two lip glosses from YSL Beauty (of note: the brand sponsored the video), first swiping the Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick in shade 14, a cocoa brown. After, she tapped on shade 15, a slightly lighter color than the first lipstick.

Now, this is where the Y2K trend came into play.

"Last, but not least, I'm going to do the cherry on top, which is a tiny, tiny dot of concealer," she shared, dabbing the product in the center of her lips for a plumping effect. "And you get this beautiful ombré lip combo."