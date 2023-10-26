"Devastated" Harry Jowsey Reacts to Criticism Over His and Rylee Arnold's DWTS Performance

Watch : Most SHOCKING "Dancing with the Stars" Moments With Ariana Madix

Harry Jowsey is asking for some grace during his time in the ballroom.

After the reality star and his partner Rylee Arnold received less than positive comments of their performance on the Oct. 24 episode of Dancing with the Stars, Harry took to social media to ask fans to give the pair a break.

"Hello my loves, I'm just going to keep this short and sweet," Harry said on his Snapchat, per a screen recording shared to TikTok on Oct. 25. "I just want to say, today has been extremely difficult. Poor Rylee is really upset, I'm really upset. I think we're both equally devastated and upset about last night, 'cause it wasn't our night, wasn't our best dance. And obviously the comments and everyone online kind of reflects that as well."

The pair received a total score of 18, the lowest of the evening, out of 30 possible points for their contemporary dance set to Andy Grammer's "Keep Your Head Up."

"I just want to say a couple things, if you don't have anything nice to say, please don't say it," the Too Hot to Handle alum continued, before adding of his 18-year-old partner, "This is Rylee's first season, I've never danced before. We're learning, we're figuring it out, that's the point of this show, to have someone who's never danced before, put em on the world stage, and tell them to try and figure it out."