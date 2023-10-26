"Devastated" Harry Jowsey Reacts to Criticism Over His and Rylee Arnold's DWTS Performance

Harry Jowsey took to social media to ask fans to be kind to him and his Dancing with the Stars partner Rylee Arnold after the pair received a poor performance score.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Oct 26, 2023 3:40 PMTags
Dancing With The StarsCelebrities
Watch: Most SHOCKING "Dancing with the Stars" Moments With Ariana Madix

Harry Jowsey is asking for some grace during his time in the ballroom. 

After the reality star and his partner Rylee Arnold received less than positive comments of their performance on the Oct. 24 episode of Dancing with the Stars, Harry took to social media to ask fans to give the pair a break.

"Hello my loves, I'm just going to keep this short and sweet," Harry said on his Snapchat, per a screen recording shared to TikTok on Oct. 25. "I just want to say, today has been extremely difficult. Poor Rylee is really upset, I'm really upset. I think we're both equally devastated and upset about last night, 'cause it wasn't our night, wasn't our best dance. And obviously the comments and everyone online kind of reflects that as well."

The pair received a total score of 18, the lowest of the evening, out of 30 possible points for their contemporary dance set to Andy Grammer's "Keep Your Head Up."

"I just want to say a couple things, if you don't have anything nice to say, please don't say it," the Too Hot to Handle alum continued, before adding of his 18-year-old partner, "This is Rylee's first season, I've never danced before. We're learning, we're figuring it out, that's the point of this show, to have someone who's never danced before, put em on the world stage, and tell them to try and figure it out."

photos
Celebrities Who Have Turned Down Dancing With the Stars

He also thanked viewers for keeping him and his partner in the competition. 

"I love spending time with Rylee," the 26-year-old continued. "She's an incredible person, she's an incredible woman, and it's been such a joy to be with her. Anyway, I'm dragging this on, but if you see a nasty comment, just tell them to keep it to themselves. It's just not very nice to read. It was just really difficult for both of us."

Christopher Willard / Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Twins Months After Welcoming Baby No. 5

2

Andy Cohen Details "Weird" 2016 Interview With Britney Spears

3

Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Reacts to Her Memoir Revelation on Him

For her part, Rylee reposted Harry's Oct. 25 Instagram Story to her own, in which he wrote over a mirror selfie of the two, "Thank you all for saving us last night. Going to make you all proud this week."

But while the pair didn't earn high praise, on the other hand, two couples did almost score a perfect 30. Marvel's Xochitl Gomez and The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson both received a score of 28 with their respective partners, Val Chmerkovskiy and Artem Chigvintsev.

To see the rest of the celebrities taking the floor on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, keep reading. 

(Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Barry Williams

The Brady Bunch actor will be dancing with Peta Murgatroyd.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Matt Walsh

The Veep alum is paired with Koko Iwasaki.

Netflix
Mauricio Umansky

The real estate broker—who recently separated from wife Kyle Richards—is partnered with Emma Slater.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Mira Sorvino

The Oscar winner will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lele Pons

The social media star will be dancing with Brandon Armstrong.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Adrian Peterson

The football player is partnered with Britt Stewart.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Mraz

The Grammy winner is partnered with Daniella Karagach.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Harry Jowsey

The Too Hot to Handle star is paired with Rylee Arnold.

(Photo by: Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Alyson Hannigan

The How I Met Your Mother alum will be paired with Sasha Farber.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Xochitl Gomez

The Marvel star will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Tyson Beckford

The supermodel is paired with Jenna Johnson.

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules star is partnered with Pasha Pashkov.

ABC/Sami Drasin
Charity Lawson

The Bachelorette star is paired with Artem Chigvintsev.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Jamie Lynn Spears

The Zoey 102 star is partnered with Alan Bersten.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Twins Months After Welcoming Baby No. 5

2

Andy Cohen Details "Weird" 2016 Interview With Britney Spears

3

Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Reacts to Her Memoir Revelation on Him

4

Taylor Swift's 1989 Vault Tracks Decoded: All the Easter Eggs

5

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Break Silence on Romance Rumors