How FBoy Island Proved to Be the Real Paradise For Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston

Watch : "Bachelor" Star Katie Thurston Stands Up to Body Shamers

"This is the show I should have been on my first time."

Not many people were more surprised than Katie Thurston herself when she was picked to be the Bachelorette in 2021. But the Canadian became a standout during Matt James' season of The Bachelor due to her sex-positive attitude and the strong stance she took against bullying.

Katie's time as the lead was anything but rosy, though, thanks to a dramatic breakup with her frontrunner, Greg Grippo, and then a brief engagement to Blake Moynes. Oh, and then she dated John Hershey, a man she sent home during week two, revealing that relationship via a "12 Days of Messy" challenge, which poked fun at her string of exes from her season. They broke up in June 2022.

So, given her reality TV resume, no one was expecting to see the 32-year-old back on their screens anytime soon, let alone on a dating show.

And yet, was announced as one of the leads on season three of FBoy Island, it felt so f--king right.