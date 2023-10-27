Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) Vault Tracks Decoded: All the Hidden Easter Eggs

Watch : Was Travis Kelce's "1989" Outfit A Nod to Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is bringing us back to 1989, this time on her terms.

The Grammy winner dropped her fourth re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version) on Oct. 27, exactly nine years after the release of the original 1989. When Taylor initially launched the 1989 era back in 2014, it marked a major milestone in her career as she left the country music scene behind to flourish in the pop genre.

"I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the release of this album I love so dearly," Taylor wrote in an Oct. 27 social media message. "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long."

"This moment is a reflection of the woods we've wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark," she continued. "I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It's been waiting for you."

In addition to songs that were on the original album, 1989 (Taylor's Version) features five unheard vault tracks—including "Slut!" and "Is It Over Now?" as well as "Now That We Don't Talk," "Say Don't Go" and "Suburban Legends"—that were initially created for the 2014 record but didn't make the final cut of the album.