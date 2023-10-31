Lift Your Spirits With a Look at the Morning Talk Show Halloween Costumes

Watch : Heidi Klum Is Already Planning Halloween 2023 Costume

These costumes will never go out of style.

Our favorite morning talk show hosts and anchors have pulled out all the stops for their looks this Halloween.

For starters, Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager nailed their dynamic looks as the epic duo Sonny Bono and Cher.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Today squad got deep into this year's Kellyoke-themed Halloween (a nod to Kelly Clarkson's infamous karaoke segment), with Savannah Guthrie slipping into a bejeweled costume as Taylor Swift, Willie Geist proving to be a true sign of the times as Harry Styles, and Sheinelle Jones reigning supreme as Diana Ross, to name a few.

But their epic costumes come as no surprise, as some of the talk show hosts have shared their love for spooky season long before the big day.

Take Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, for example, who have no doubt slayed as a couple in years' past. In fact, the Riverdale alum recently posted a reel to Instagram showcasing his wife's over-the-top Halloween decor.