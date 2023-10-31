Lift Your Spirits With a Look at the Morning Talk Show Halloween Costumes

These costumes will never go out of style.
Our favorite morning talk show hosts and anchors have pulled out all the stops for their looks this Halloween.
For starters, Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager nailed their dynamic looks as the epic duo Sonny Bono and Cher.
Meanwhile, the rest of the Today squad got deep into this year's Kellyoke-themed Halloween (a nod to Kelly Clarkson's infamous karaoke segment), with Savannah Guthrie slipping into a bejeweled costume as Taylor Swift, Willie Geist proving to be a true sign of the times as Harry Styles, and Sheinelle Jones reigning supreme as Diana Ross, to name a few.
But their epic costumes come as no surprise, as some of the talk show hosts have shared their love for spooky season long before the big day.
Take Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, for example, who have no doubt slayed as a couple in years' past. In fact, the Riverdale alum recently posted a reel to Instagram showcasing his wife's over-the-top Halloween decor.
The Oct. 24 clip showed violinist Karolina Mikolajczyk and accordion player Iwo Jedynecki performing outside of the couple's New York City townhouse while bystanders recorded in awe.
Kelly was clearly brimming with creativity, as the front of their home was also decorated with an array of giant white, orange and yellow pumpkins and skeletons sitting around a cauldron in a fire pit.
The hilarious video ended with the musicians playing a bout of spooky music as the camera zoomed in on Mark, who took a serious look ahead before cracking a smile.
Noting in the caption that his wife "really went all out this year," Mark thanked the musicians "for elevating the neighborhood."
Keep scrolling to see all the eerie-sistible Halloween costumes from your favorite morning talk show hosts.