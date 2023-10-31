Lift Your Spirits With a Look at the Morning Talk Show Halloween Costumes

From Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to Al Roker and Carson Daly, morning show anchors and hosts got into the Halloween spirit with their scary good costumes.

By Alexandra Bellusci Oct 31, 2023
Watch: Heidi Klum Is Already Planning Halloween 2023 Costume

These costumes will never go out of style.

Our favorite morning talk show hosts and anchors have pulled out all the stops for their looks this Halloween.

For starters, Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager nailed their dynamic looks as the epic duo Sonny Bono and Cher

Meanwhile, the rest of the Today squad got deep into this year's Kellyoke-themed Halloween (a nod to Kelly Clarkson's infamous karaoke segment), with Savannah Guthrie slipping into a bejeweled costume as Taylor Swift, Willie Geist proving to be a true sign of the times as Harry Styles, and Sheinelle Jones reigning supreme as Diana Ross, to name a few.

But their epic costumes come as no surprise, as some of the talk show hosts have shared their love for spooky season long before the big day.

Take Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, for example, who have no doubt slayed as a couple in years' past. In fact, the Riverdale alum recently posted a reel to Instagram showcasing his wife's over-the-top Halloween decor.

The Oct. 24 clip showed violinist Karolina Mikolajczyk and accordion player Iwo Jedynecki performing outside of the couple's New York City townhouse while bystanders recorded in awe.

Kelly was clearly brimming with creativity, as the front of their home was also decorated with an array of giant white, orange and yellow pumpkins and skeletons sitting around a cauldron in a fire pit.

The hilarious video ended with the musicians playing a bout of spooky music as the camera zoomed in on Mark, who took a serious look ahead before cracking a smile.

Noting in the caption that his wife "really went all out this year," Mark thanked the musicians "for elevating the neighborhood."

Keep scrolling to see all the eerie-sistible Halloween costumes from your favorite morning talk show hosts.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Savannah Guthrie

Who needs a chilly fall when you can enjoy a cruel summer? Savannah Guthrie shimmered in her costume as Taylor Swift.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Sheinelle Jones

We have endless love for Sheinelle Jones after seeing her supreme impersonation of the legendary Diana Ross.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Dylan Dreyer

The meteorologist just gave us another reason to dress up like Pink on Halloween.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Willie Geist

Harry Styles' previous appearance on the Today show is no longer as it was now that Willie Geist has transformed into the singer, with the identical striped onesie to boot.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb

The Today show duo made the beat go on as another iconic duo: Sonny and Cher.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Craig Melvin

Not many hosts can touch this: Craig Melvin was the epitome of cool as MC Hammer.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Carson Daly

The TV host proved he was a solitary man, dressing up as Neil Diamond for Halloween this year.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Al Roker

Al Roker as Lionel Richie had us dancing on the ceiling.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett

The pair dressing up as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani was simply a sweet escape.

