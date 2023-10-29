Feel Free to Keep These 25 Spooky Secrets About Casper

Watch : Devon Sawa REACTS to Christina Ricci's Casper Critique

Theree's no unfinished business when it comes to our enduring love for Casper.

Released in May 1995, no one expected Casper to become one of the year's biggest hits, let alone one of spooky season's most iconic staples. Made for $55 million, the movie which starred Bill Pullman and a then-14-year-old Christina Ricci went on to gross $300 million and became one of Universal Studios' most beloved properties in the '90s.

But did you know that original version of the beloved Halloween classic didn't include Casper in human form? Yes, that's right, we were almost robbed of hearing '90s teen heartthrob Devon Sawa famously ask, "Can I keep you?" (We shudder just thinking about all of the sexual awakenings that never would have happened!)

Helmed by first-time feature film director Brad Silbering and produced by Steven Spielberg, a lot of changes were made when the story of the world's friendliest ghost made the jump from the comic strip to the screen, including a tragic story for the friendly ghost and the absence of a witchy character that would later be played by Hilary Duff.