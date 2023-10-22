Step Brothers' Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly Reunite and Surprise Snoop Dogg for His Birthday

Watch : Will Ferrell Forces His Kids to Watch "Elf" Over Holidays?!

Did Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly just become best friends with Snoop Dogg? Yep!

During the former star's Best Night of Your Life 2 benefit show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles Oct. 21, the actors appeared onstage to perform their rap "Boats 'N Hoes" from their hit 2008 comedy Step Brothers. Mid-song, Will stopped the music and the two then brought out Snoop as a surprise guest to finish the song before they all launched into the rapper's 1994 hit "Gin and Juice."

Will and John then surprised Snoop, who had turned 52 the day before, with a giant birthday cake and led the crowd in a rendition of "Happy Birthday."

"My brothers surprised me," the rapper wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the moment. "Will and. John."

While the Anchorman actor and John have often collaborated on projects—in addition to Step Brothers, the two also starred together in movies such as Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and Holmes & Watson—Will and Snoop also go way back.