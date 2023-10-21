Kourtney Kardashian Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Kim Kardashian After TV "Fights"

Watch : Tearful Kourtney Kardashian Calls Kim Kardashian "Witch"

TV drama aside, a sister's love never wavers.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a heartfelt tribute to Kim Kardashian on her 43rd birthday Oct. 21.

"Happy happy birthday to my first sister @kimkardashian!" the Poosh founder, 44, wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all my crazy ideas."

Kourtney continued, "People think the fights they've seen on tv are bad...if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy."

Over the past few months, The Kardashians has depicted a feud between the sisters that stemmed from Kim's 2022 collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana that was launched months after Kourtney married Travis Barker in Italy in a wedding hosted by the fashion duo.