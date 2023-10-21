Hilarie Burton Defends Sophia Bush After Erin Foster Alleges She Cheated With Chad Michael Murray

Watch : Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Are Dating

Hilarie Burton thinks Erin Foster is barking up the wrong tree over the timeline of Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray's past romance.

After Erin—who dated Chad from 2001 to 2002—alleged on a recent episode of her podcast that the actor cheated on her with his One Tree Hill costar Sophia while they were still dating, Hilarie spoke out to refute the claim.

"As a person how had a front row seat then? This wasn't it," the actress wrote on Instagram Stories Oct. 20. "We were all told you'd been broken up which is why our guy was perusing [sic] her."

She continued, "Happy to discuss @erinfoster. You also deserve the truth."

The former Total Request Live VJ also called out the accusation for making Sophia "look like a brazen harlot," quipping in response, "if she's anyone's harlot, it's mine!"