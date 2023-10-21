Hilarie Burton Defends Sophia Bush After Erin Foster Alleges She Cheated With Chad Michael Murray

One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton hit back at Erin Foster's allegation claiming that Chad Michael Murray cheated on her with Sophia Bush: "We were all told you'd broken up."

By Gabrielle Chung Oct 21, 2023 1:54 AMTags
BreakupsOne Tree HillSophia BushCouplesChad Michael MurrayCelebritiesErin FosterHilarie Burton
Watch: Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Are Dating

Hilarie Burton thinks Erin Foster is barking up the wrong tree over the timeline of Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray's past romance. 

After Erin—who dated Chad from 2001 to 2002—alleged on a recent episode of her podcast that the actor cheated on her with his One Tree Hill costar Sophia while they were still dating, Hilarie spoke out to refute the claim.

"As a person how had a front row seat then? This wasn't it," the actress wrote on Instagram Stories Oct. 20. "We were all told you'd been broken up which is why our guy was perusing [sic] her."

She continued, "Happy to discuss @erinfoster. You also deserve the truth."

The former Total Request Live VJ also called out the accusation for making Sophia "look like a brazen harlot," quipping in response, "if she's anyone's harlot, it's mine!"

photos
18 Shocking Secrets About One Tree Hill Revealed

Hilarie added, "Lotta internet voices being so nasty, and as the person who knows the real timeline? It would be laughable if it wasn't so hurtful."

E! News has reached out to reps for Chad, Sophia and Erin for comment but hasn't heard back.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Hints at True Timeline of Taylor Swift Romance

2

Natalee Holloway's Last Chilling Moments Detailed in Murder Confession

3

How Southern Charm Addressed Olivia Flowers' Brother's Death

Hilarie currently cohosts the Drama Queens podcast with Sophia and fellow OTH alum Bethany Joy Lenz. Meanwhile, Erin hosts The World's First Podcast with her sister Sara Foster.

On the Oct. 19 episode of her show, Erin accused Chad of cheating on her with Sophia in a "pretty egregious way" during the early aughts.

"While we were living together," she alleged, adding sarcastically, "Pretty cool."

However, the Barely Famous star noted, "I've moved on though. I'm over it now."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CELINE; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Indeed, Erin has found love after her relationship with Chad ended. On New Year's Eve 2019, she married Simon Tikhman in a star-studded ceremony.

As for Sophia, she and Chad tied the knot in April 2005, though they separated just five months later. She went on to marry entrepreneur Grant Hughes in 2022, but filed for divorce earlier this year.

The Chicago P.D. star since started dating retired soccer player Ashlyn Harris, according to multiple reports, who is currently in the middle of her own divorce from fellow USWNT star Ali Krieger

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Hints at True Timeline of Taylor Swift Romance

2

Natalee Holloway's Last Chilling Moments Detailed in Murder Confession

3

How Southern Charm Addressed Olivia Flowers' Brother's Death

4

See Bad Bunny Give a Cheeky Nod to Kendall Jenner in SNL Promo

5

Hilarie Burton Defends Sophia Bush From Erin Foster's Cheating Claims