Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors Continue to Pour In After Rainy NYC Outing

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper aren't going to let a little rain put a damper on their parade.
Case in point: The supermodel and the actor braved the weather together during a morning walk in New York City on Oct. 20.
Bundled up for the cold, Gigi, 28, stepped out in a long black coat, matching pants, gray knit beanie, New Balance sneakers and dark sunglasses.
Meanwhile, Bradley looked equally chill in a blue pullover sweater, black sweatpants and a pair of Nike Air Jordans. And proving that pal Ellen DeGeneres is always close to his heart, the 48-year-old also rocked a pair of Ellen DeGeneres Show-branded boxers, which poked up from the waistband of his pants.
The casual outing comes two weeks after the pair sparked rumors while enjoying dinner with friends in the West Village. On Oct. 5, Gigi and Bradley were seen leaving Italian hotspot Via Carota and getting into the same car.
Three days later, the Maestro star was photographed driving the Guest in Residence founder around the Big Apple in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV.
Neither have publicly spoken about the status of their relationship, though they do run in similar circles. They were both in attendance at this year's Met Gala and Bradley is a longtime friend of Leonardo DiCaprio, who Gigi was linked to last year following the Titanic alum's breakup from Camila Morrone.
In the past, Gigi also dated musician Cody Simpson and One Direction alum Zayn Malik, with whom shares 3-year-old daughter Khai.
As for Bradley? He is dad to 6-year-old daughter Lea with model Irina Shayk, who he dated from 2015 to 2019.
Interestingly enough, Irina has worked with Gigi numerous times, including sharing the runway at Max Mara's Milan Fashion Week show in 2018 and costarring in the brand's Summer 2020 sunglasses campaign. Irina, 37, also sparked romance rumors with Leo this April when they attended Coachella together, but a source later told E! News that the hangout was strictly platonic.
"They were amongst a large group of people at a festival, all hanging out," the insider noted at the time. "They are just friends."