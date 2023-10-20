Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors Continue to Pour In After Rainy NYC Outing

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Spend Time Together in NYC

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper aren't going to let a little rain put a damper on their parade.

Case in point: The supermodel and the actor braved the weather together during a morning walk in New York City on Oct. 20.

Bundled up for the cold, Gigi, 28, stepped out in a long black coat, matching pants, gray knit beanie, New Balance sneakers and dark sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Bradley looked equally chill in a blue pullover sweater, black sweatpants and a pair of Nike Air Jordans. And proving that pal Ellen DeGeneres is always close to his heart, the 48-year-old also rocked a pair of Ellen DeGeneres Show-branded boxers, which poked up from the waistband of his pants.

The casual outing comes two weeks after the pair sparked rumors while enjoying dinner with friends in the West Village. On Oct. 5, Gigi and Bradley were seen leaving Italian hotspot Via Carota and getting into the same car.