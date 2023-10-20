North West Shares Dyslexia Diagnosis During Live Chat With Mom Kim Kardashian

North West recently revealed she has dyslexia during a livestream with her mom Kim Kardashian.

In addition to keeping up, North West is also keeping it real.

During a livestream with her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account, kimandnorth, the 10-year-old revealed some personal information.

"Guys, I have dyslexia," North said during the Oct. 18 live video. "Do you even know what that is?"

Dyselxia, per the Cleveland Clinic, "is a learning disability that disrupts how your brain processes written language."

In response to her daughter's admission, Kim said, "Northie you sure are spilling the tea on here."

Which prompted North to then asked her followers, "Should I drop an album?"

And it seems Kim was quite surprised by North opening up during the video as she jokingly threatened to end the live. "I am going to get off this live right now," the SKIMS founder replied, "because you are just saying way too much. I purposely don't talk about stuff that you are going through."

photos
North West's Cutest Pictures

The mother-daughter duo are known for their fun TikToks and joint livestreams. However, this past summer while on vacation in Tokyo, they really outdid themselves in a TikTok recreating an old look from North's dad Kanye West—with whom Kim also shares kids Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

In the Aug. 23 post, North is dressed in a look reminiscent to one her dad wore during a 2004 appearance on Total Request Live while she and her mom sing along to the 2008 hit "American Boy" by Estelle, which the rapper featured on. 

The pair captioned their post, "Living life in Tokyo."

TikTok / @kimandnorth

To see more of the two's cutest mother-daughter moments over the years, keep reading. 

Instagram
Boatin'

The mommy-daughter duo shared smiles during a fun day out on a lake in Idaho.

Instagram
Pajama Party

In February 2022, Kim posted a few sweet selfies of her and her firstborn donning matching pink PJs with hearts.

Instagram
Crazy Tats

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and North shared matching face tattoos in Sept. 2021. 

Instagram
10th Birthday

Kim wished her daughter a happy 10th birthday while sitting courtside at a Lakers game. 

"My sweet special baby girl. I can't believe you're 10 years old North," she wrote on Instagram in June 2023. "My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever."

TikTok
Hair For It

The SKIMS founder shares an adorable video of herself doing North's hair.

TikTok
"Bound 2" Video

Kim supported North as she dressed up as dad Kanye West on TikTok while singing his "Bound 2" song, which Kim originally starred in in 2013.

Instagram
Date Night

Two days before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, Kim and North were all smiles at a pre-wedding dinner celebration. The SKIMS mogul posted pics from the evening with the caption, "Best Date Ever."

Instagram
Bedtime Cuddles

"Good Night!" Kim captioned a sweet photo next to a smiling North in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart a emoji in the caption.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

"TWINZIES," Kim captioned this photo of her and North, posted in April 2020.

Instagram
Matching Merch

Kim and North matching yet again—this time with Kanye West sweatshirts!

Instagram
School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Instagram
Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

Instagram
BFFs

"My bestie."

Instagram
Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Instagram
Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Snapchat
Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Jackson Lee / Splash News. This photo was taken with parental consent in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Mom & Me in NYC

North adorably ties to catch a snowflake on her tongue while out and about with Kim in New York.

Instagram
Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

Instagram
Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Instagram
Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Instagram
Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

Sharpshooter Images/Splash/Kimkardashian.celebuzz.com-This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Beauty Sleep

Sleepy North!

Instagram
Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Instagram
Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

Instagram
LOL!

Laughing!

Twitter
Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Instagram
Photo Op

XOXO

Instagram
Zoo Day

How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)

photos
View More Photos From Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics
