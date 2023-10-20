North West Shares Dyslexia Diagnosis During Live Chat With Mom Kim Kardashian

Watch : Why Kim Kardashian Deleted TikTok of North West Rapping

In addition to keeping up, North West is also keeping it real.

During a livestream with her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account, kimandnorth, the 10-year-old revealed some personal information.

"Guys, I have dyslexia," North said during the Oct. 18 live video. "Do you even know what that is?"

Dyselxia, per the Cleveland Clinic, "is a learning disability that disrupts how your brain processes written language."

In response to her daughter's admission, Kim said, "Northie you sure are spilling the tea on here."

Which prompted North to then asked her followers, "Should I drop an album?"

And it seems Kim was quite surprised by North opening up during the video as she jokingly threatened to end the live. "I am going to get off this live right now," the SKIMS founder replied, "because you are just saying way too much. I purposely don't talk about stuff that you are going through."