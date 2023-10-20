First Look at Mandy Moore's Return to TV After This Is Us Is Anything But Heartwarming

Watch : Mandy Moore Provides Update on Son's Rare Skin Condition

This Is Us fans might want to brace themselves for Mandy Moore's next TV role.

In a first look at season two of Peacock's anthology series Dr. Death, the actress stars alongside Edgar Ramírez to tell the bone-chilling true story of Paolo Macchiarini, the Italian surgeon who was sentenced to multiple years in prison for harming his patients.

"The work I do could change the world," Ramirez—as the disgraced doctor—says in the new teaser before a voiceover reveals his supposedly innovate practices are "all smoke and mirrors."

But after investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Moore) pursues Macchiarini for a story, she makes a shocking discovery. "What did you do, Paolo?" Moore's character asks in the preview. "What did you do to them?"

Things between the two only get more complicated as the lines between professional and personal begin to blur. And according to writer and executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban, the new season will tackle universal themes everyone can relate to.