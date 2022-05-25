How This Is Us Ended After Six Seasons

Watch : This Is Us Cast Gets EMOTIONAL for Series Finale

The final chapter in the story of the Pearsons has been written.

After a heart-wrenching penultimate episode which featured the death of Rebecca (Mandy Moore), the This Is Us May 24 series finale was less about grief and more about appreciation. But there were still tears. Plenty, plenty of tears.

The episode began as the previous one ended: with Rebecca and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) in bed together telling each other "hey." Instead of being on a train, however, it was a flashback to a lazy Saturday without anything on the Pearson calendar. After Jack noticed a scar on Rebecca's eye for the first time, she reflected back on her own childhood.

"I really wish I had spent more time appreciating it when it was all happening," Rebecca said, "instead of just worrying about when it would end."

The episode transitioned back-and-forth between that lazy Saturday and Rebecca's memorial service. As Randall (Sterling K. Brown) struggled writing his speech, his younger self and his brother were shown learning how to shave with the help of their father.

As Jack took a step back and marveled at the maturity of his sons, he urged them to live in the moment, whenever possible.