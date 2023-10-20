Britney Spears Describes Being "All Over" Colin Farrell During Passionate 2003 Fling

In Britney Spears' new memoir The Woman in Me, the pop star said the passion she and Colin Farrell felt during their short-lived fling could only be described as a "brawl."

If U seek tea about Britney Spears and Colin Farrell, look no further than her new memoir The Woman in Me.

In addition to detailing her early aughts romance with Justin Timberlake, the pop superstar also shared a glimpse into her past fling with the Banshees of Inisherin star. In her tell-all, out Oct. 24, Britney said she was attempting to heal from her 2002 breakup with the *NSYNC singer when a "club promoter friend" introduced her to Colin—and the two quickly struck up a hot-and-heavy flirtation that she described as a "two-week brawl."

"Brawl is the only word for it," the singer wrote, according to Time, which obtained a copy of the book. "We were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight."

During that time, Britney stepped out with the actor at the premiere of his 2003 movie The Recruit, where she came to the realization that a piece of her heart was still with Justin.

photos
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake: Romance Rewind

"As I had before when I'd felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal," she wrote, per Time, "that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn't over Justin yet."

Although the Grammy winner said that "for a brief moment in time, I did think there could be something there" between herself with Colin, the pair ultimately didn't work out. As Britney noted in her memoir, "The disappointments in my romantic life were just one part of how isolated I became. I felt so awkward all the time."

 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

E! News has reached out to Colin's rep for comment but hasn't heard back. However, back when he was attending the premiere with Britney in 2003, he told reporters that the two were "not dating."

"She's a sweet, sweet girl," the actor said, per Entertainment Weekly. "There's nothing going on—just mates."

In the past, Britney also acknowledged that what she had with Colin was purely casual.

"Yes, I kissed him," she told W magazine in 2003, months after they fizzled out. "But it was nothing serious."

Colin went on to welcome son James, 20, with model Kim Bordenave and son Henry, 13, with his Ondine costar Alicja Bachleda-Curuś. Meanwhile, Britney shares kids Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

As for her meteoric rise to fame, keep reading to see Britney through the years.

