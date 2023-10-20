Britney Spears Describes Being "All Over" Colin Farrell During Passionate 2003 Fling

Watch : How Justin Timberlake Feels Amid Britney's Memoir

If U seek tea about Britney Spears and Colin Farrell, look no further than her new memoir The Woman in Me.

In addition to detailing her early aughts romance with Justin Timberlake, the pop superstar also shared a glimpse into her past fling with the Banshees of Inisherin star. In her tell-all, out Oct. 24, Britney said she was attempting to heal from her 2002 breakup with the *NSYNC singer when a "club promoter friend" introduced her to Colin—and the two quickly struck up a hot-and-heavy flirtation that she described as a "two-week brawl."

"Brawl is the only word for it," the singer wrote, according to Time, which obtained a copy of the book. "We were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight."

During that time, Britney stepped out with the actor at the premiere of his 2003 movie The Recruit, where she came to the realization that a piece of her heart was still with Justin.