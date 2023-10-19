Why Gwyneth Paltrow Really Decided to Put Acting on the Back Burner

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Plans to Quit Hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow's endgame in Hollywood is coming into focus.

The Oscar winner—who recently shared her plans to "disappear" from the public eye in a few years—explained why she first decided to put her acting career on the back burner 20 years ago in order to focus on her family and build her wellness company Goop.

"Women have very different chapters in their lives," Paltrow told E! News' Justin Sylvester during a good.clean.goop event on Oct. 18. "We should feel free to lean in to whatever incarnation comes with the next chapter."

For the Iron Man actress, her career goals changed after she and then-husband Chris Martin welcomed daughter Apple Martin in 2004.

"Once I had Apple, I didn't want to fly off and go on location. I wanted to come home," Paltrow shared. "And I was really lucky that I was able to do that and take this. Pause to be home and have my little kids."

The Shakespeare in Love star, who welcomed son Moses Martin with the Coldplay frontman in 2006, recalled having a "voice inside of me" that told her, "I don't know if I really want to go back to doing that."