Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How Daughter Apple Martin Changed Her Outlook on Beauty

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin POKES Fun at Her MOM

Consider Gwyneth Paltrow influenced.

The Goop founder might be known for being on the pulse of beauty and wellness trends, but she recently revealed that her 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin—who she shares with ex-Chris Martin—is miles ahead of her.

"Apple is very into beauty and makeup, and I never have been," Gwyneth admitted to E! News' Justin Sylvester during a good.clean.goop event on Oct. 18. "I've never put makeup on by myself."

The 51-year-old explained that her idea of beauty has changed over the years, especially after her teen showed interest in cosmetics.

"It's been interesting raising a girl," Gwyneth shared. "She's the first fully digital generation, so growing up with all the social media and all these platforms, my focus has been to connect her with her self-worth, and I think it's hard with all the images you get reflected back about what we are supposed to be."

As the Oscar winner put it, "We will see how that plays out, but she has a pretty good head on her shoulders."