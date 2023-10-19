Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How Daughter Apple Martin Changed Her Outlook on Beauty

Gwyneth Paltrow shared insight into her idea of aging and how daughter Apple Martin's love for makeup has given her a new outlook.

By Alyssa Morin Oct 19, 2023 5:58 PMTags
Gwyneth PaltrowInterviewsBeautyEventsE! InsiderSkincare
Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin POKES Fun at Her MOM

Consider Gwyneth Paltrow influenced.

The Goop founder might be known for being on the pulse of beauty and wellness trends, but she recently revealed that her 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin—who she shares with ex-Chris Martin—is miles ahead of her.

"Apple is very into beauty and makeup, and I never have been," Gwyneth admitted to E! News' Justin Sylvester during a good.clean.goop event on Oct. 18. "I've never put makeup on by myself."

The 51-year-old explained that her idea of beauty has changed over the years, especially after her teen showed interest in cosmetics.

"It's been interesting raising a girl," Gwyneth shared. "She's the first fully digital generation, so growing up with all the social media and all these platforms, my focus has been to connect her with her self-worth, and I think it's hard with all the images you get reflected back about what we are supposed to be."

As the Oscar winner put it, "We will see how that plays out, but she has a pretty good head on her shoulders."

photos
Stars With Beauty Brands

In fact, this new outlook has made Gwyneth look inward and focus on how she feels about herself.

"I've always been the person who has tried to get closer and closer to myself," the beauty mogul explained, "and be really true to myself, so I'm trying to explore what that means as I age."

Instagram

But just because the Shakespeare in Love star has entered a new phase in life, doesn't mean she's not young at heart.

"I, of course, do the things to maintain my vibrancy because that's really important to me," Gwyneth said. "I want to look as good as I can at every age, whether I'm 40, 50, 60. I would like to redefine for myself what aging is."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for good.clean.goop

And even if you don't agree with the Iron Man star's practices or philosophies, she hopes that people can be more understanding of each other's personal journeys.

"It's important not to judge women for whatever decisions they make," she noted. "I'm going to keep going and tackle it with nutrition, working, hydration, sleep and Goop products. But at some point, I may want to have a full facelift and I hope you don't judge me when I do."

The actress' new good.clean.goop—a line of beauty and wellness products—launches at Target and Amazon on October 22nd.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for good.clean.goop

Of course, Gwyneth and Apple's influence on one another isn't limited to beauty. Keep reading to see the mother-daughter duo's best twinning moments.

Instagram
A Fashionable Duo

Gwyneth and Apple showed off their matching green Hunter boots in this "OOTD summer roundup" on Instagram.

Instagram
Seeing Double

The A-lister and her teenage daughter look so similar in this selfie, which Paltrow captioned on Instagram, "Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it's like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life."

Instagram
Ski Bunnies

Hitting the slopes! The mother-daughter pair take in the sights during a winter getaway.

Instagram
Two Of a Kind

Gwyneth and Apple strike a sassy pose—effortless beach waves included. 

Instagram
All Grown Up

"Happy 15th birthday my angel @applemartin," the proud mama wrote in 2019. "I will never be able to put into words how much I love you. You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever. Feliz quinceañera mi vida!"

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow
Family Is Forever

The Oscar winner gathers her daughter Apple and son Moses Martin, for a mid-vacation snapshot. 

Instagram
Boo!

In 2015, the duo dresses up in matching skeleton costumes for Halloween. 

Instagram
Time Flies

On Apple's 14th birthday, Paltrow shared via Instagram, "Happy birthday, my darling girl. You make everyday feel like Christmas morning. You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman. You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14."

Instagram
Mwah

There's no bond like that of a mother and daughter.

Instagram
Inseparable

"Everything I do in my life I do for this girl (and her brother)," Gwyneth gushed on International Day of the Girl. 

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!