Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How Daughter Apple Martin Changed Her Outlook on Beauty

Consider Gwyneth Paltrow influenced.
The Goop founder might be known for being on the pulse of beauty and wellness trends, but she recently revealed that her 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin—who she shares with ex-Chris Martin—is miles ahead of her.
"Apple is very into beauty and makeup, and I never have been," Gwyneth admitted to E! News' Justin Sylvester during a good.clean.goop event on Oct. 18. "I've never put makeup on by myself."
The 51-year-old explained that her idea of beauty has changed over the years, especially after her teen showed interest in cosmetics.
"It's been interesting raising a girl," Gwyneth shared. "She's the first fully digital generation, so growing up with all the social media and all these platforms, my focus has been to connect her with her self-worth, and I think it's hard with all the images you get reflected back about what we are supposed to be."
As the Oscar winner put it, "We will see how that plays out, but she has a pretty good head on her shoulders."
In fact, this new outlook has made Gwyneth look inward and focus on how she feels about herself.
"I've always been the person who has tried to get closer and closer to myself," the beauty mogul explained, "and be really true to myself, so I'm trying to explore what that means as I age."
But just because the Shakespeare in Love star has entered a new phase in life, doesn't mean she's not young at heart.
"I, of course, do the things to maintain my vibrancy because that's really important to me," Gwyneth said. "I want to look as good as I can at every age, whether I'm 40, 50, 60. I would like to redefine for myself what aging is."
And even if you don't agree with the Iron Man star's practices or philosophies, she hopes that people can be more understanding of each other's personal journeys.
"It's important not to judge women for whatever decisions they make," she noted. "I'm going to keep going and tackle it with nutrition, working, hydration, sleep and Goop products. But at some point, I may want to have a full facelift and I hope you don't judge me when I do."
The actress' new good.clean.goop—a line of beauty and wellness products—launches at Target and Amazon on October 22nd.
