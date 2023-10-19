Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Reveals If She's Open to Another Plural Marriage After Kody Split

Watch : Janelle Brown Is Open to Another "Plural Marriage"

Janelle Brown still feels like love should be multiplied.

Though Sister Wives fans have watched her nearly 30-year marriage to Kody Brown unravel this season culminating in a heated argument, the reality star said she's not walking away from polygamy.

"You have to know, I would consider a plural marriage again," Janelle told former sister wife Christine Brown in a sneak peek for the Oct. 22 episode shared exclusively with E! News. "I like it. I like plural marriage."

As for Christine, she was just looking for a partner—not another polygamist family.

"Listen, I've been jealous about so many things in my life, but there's just no need to get pre-jealous about Janelle's next relationship," she told the cameras in a confessional. "I wouldn't think about that naturally. It's hard to hear coming from my perspective, but I wouldn't live polygamy again."

Janelle explained that she enjoyed her independence in a plural marriage. And when Christine asked if she still believed in "the faith part of it" after the end of her relationship with Kody, the 54-year-old noted she did.

"Yeah, I do," Janelle replied. "So just because this relationship hasn't worked out—that's how most marriages are."