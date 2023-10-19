Exclusive

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Reveals If She's Open to Another Plural Marriage After Kody Split

In an exclusive Sister Wives sneak peek, Janelle Brown shares her views on polygamy and why she doesn’t care about Kody Brown’s marriage to Robyn Brown: "They can have each other."

Watch: Janelle Brown Is Open to Another "Plural Marriage"

Janelle Brown still feels like love should be multiplied. 

Though Sister Wives fans have watched her nearly 30-year marriage to Kody Brown unravel this season culminating in a heated argument, the reality star said she's not walking away from polygamy.

"You have to know, I would consider a plural marriage again," Janelle told former sister wife Christine Brown in a sneak peek for the Oct. 22 episode shared exclusively with E! News. "I like it. I like plural marriage."

As for Christine, she was just looking for a partner—not another polygamist family.

"Listen, I've been jealous about so many things in my life, but there's just no need to get pre-jealous about Janelle's next relationship," she told the cameras in a confessional. "I wouldn't think about that naturally. It's hard to hear coming from my perspective, but I wouldn't live polygamy again."

Janelle explained that she enjoyed her independence in a plural marriage. And when Christine asked if she still believed in "the faith part of it" after the end of her relationship with Kody, the 54-year-old noted she did. 

"Yeah, I do," Janelle replied. "So just because this relationship hasn't worked out—that's how most marriages are."

photos
Sister Wives' Christine Brown & David Woolley's Road to Marriage

However, she made it clear that, if she were to join a plural family again, it would have to be the right fit.

"When I saw Kody, there was definitely a spiritual, like, 'Oh my gosh, you know this guy,' right?" Janelle shared. "So if something like that happened, sure."

Still, Christine—who wed David Woolley earlier this month nearly two years after revealing her breakup with Kody—expressed how plural marriage was no longer for her.

"If a guy had other wives and I married him and we happened to be soulmates, no," she said in another confessional, "the amount of heartbreak that those other wives are going to go through, I would never want to put anybody through that."

Christine, of course, was speaking from experience, having previously shared that she feels Kody fell hard for wife Robyn Brown when they were spiritually married in 2010. Four years later, first wife Meri Brown divorced Kody so he could legally wed Robyn and adopt her three kids from a previous relationship. 

And now, with Robyn remaining as the sole wife (Janelle and Kody announced their separation in December; Meri confirmed they'd decided to "permanently terminate" their marriage a month later), "I think he's just a monogamist now," Christine said in the episode teaser. 

Janelle agreed.  "I mean, it really feels like he slipped into the role of monogamy, and I think maybe he did it a while ago and was just trying to maintain his responsibilities with his plural family," she said in a confessional about Kody, who has 18 kids from his relationships, and his marriage to Robyn. "If I cared, it would bother me, but I don't care. I really don't. They can have each other."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at TLC at 10 a.m. EST. For a review on the stars' love lives, keep reading.

shutter stock
Kody Brown & Robyn Brown

"She looked like a soccer mom," Kody Brown once joked on Sister Wives of meeting then-single mom Robyn in 2009. "She had a van, three kids and was divorced. I thought, 'I didn't need a van, a divorced woman, and three kids in my life—that's just trouble.'"

Nearly a decade and a half on, though, they're still kicking it, the pair adding son Solomon, 11, and daughter Ariella, 7, to the squad. As for bringing on other teammates, it's not in the game plan. "I really, really struggle with it because it feels, like, 'Oh, well. Those didn't work. So, on to [someone] new,'" Robyn said on the December Sister Wives: One on One special of Meri, Janelle and Christine leaving the fold. "That's hard for me. That's really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful."

Instagram
Christine Brown

She got the man and the family. Going official with her and David Woolley's romance on Valentine's Day 2023, Christine Brown shared, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Two months later he added to the fantasy with a spring proposal. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday," Christine told People. "I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

Tying the knot in Utah Oct. 7, she wrote, "I'm so blessed! I've married my best friend."

Instagram
Madison Brown

The first of the 18 Brown children to walk down the aisle, Janelle's eldest daughter, Madison Brown, now 27, wed Caleb Brush at a 2016 outdoor wedding in Montana captured by TLC's cameras. Nearly seven years later, the two have multiplied their love with Josephine joining big brother Axel, 6, and big sister Evie, 3, in February.  

"One month as a family of 5 and my heart is bursting," North Carolina-based Maddie wrote on Instagram in March. "I didn't know this kind of peace amongst chaos could be had."

Instagram
Leon Brown

Four years after their engagement aired on the TLC reality show, Meri Brown's only child, Leon Brown, has settled in Denver with partner Audrey Kriss. "my sweetest symphony," Leon, 27, raved of their fiancé. "Life with you truly is so sweet." Echoed Audrey, "Being your partner and watching your growth and coming into yourself over the years has been an honor and joy."

Instagram
Logan Brown

Eldest kid Logan Brown, 29, got the gang back together when he married longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty in Arizona this past October. "It was a beautiful day and this mama's heart was mush the whole time," Janelle shared on Instagram of her son's wedding. "You always have such a sense of peace when your children find amazing life partners."

Instagram
Mykelti Brown

More than six years after her 2016 wedding to Antonio "Tony" Padron, Mykelti Brown joked that they'd already tested the limits of their marriage vows by welcoming twins Archer and Ace into the fold this past November. 

"We have 3 kids and 4 moves under our belt," noted the 27-year-old, also mom to Avalon, 2. "A whole lot of good times and some hard times #surprisetwins But here we are still doing this whole marriage thing."

Instagram
Aspyn Brown

In the nearly five years since they wed, Christine's daughter Aspyn Brown, 28, and husband Mitch Thompson have traveled everywhere from Paris to Alaska. But this past December, they put down roots, Mitch sharing on Instagram, "We bought our first home! Just in time for Christmas."

Instagram
Gwendlyn Brown

Before hitting their one-year anniversary, Christine's daughter Gwendlyn Brown and love Beatriz Queiroz went to the happiest place on earth and marked six months together with chocolate fondue. Then came the really sweet part. The 21-year-old shared a glimpse at the candlelit, rose-filled proposal on Instagram in November, writing simply, "i'm engaged!!" 

The couple wed in July, sharing the news on Instagram the caption: "Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz."

