Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Reveals If She's Open to Another Plural Marriage After Kody Split

Janelle Brown still feels like love should be multiplied.
Though Sister Wives fans have watched her nearly 30-year marriage to Kody Brown unravel this season culminating in a heated argument, the reality star said she's not walking away from polygamy.
"You have to know, I would consider a plural marriage again," Janelle told former sister wife Christine Brown in a sneak peek for the Oct. 22 episode shared exclusively with E! News. "I like it. I like plural marriage."
As for Christine, she was just looking for a partner—not another polygamist family.
"Listen, I've been jealous about so many things in my life, but there's just no need to get pre-jealous about Janelle's next relationship," she told the cameras in a confessional. "I wouldn't think about that naturally. It's hard to hear coming from my perspective, but I wouldn't live polygamy again."
Janelle explained that she enjoyed her independence in a plural marriage. And when Christine asked if she still believed in "the faith part of it" after the end of her relationship with Kody, the 54-year-old noted she did.
"Yeah, I do," Janelle replied. "So just because this relationship hasn't worked out—that's how most marriages are."
However, she made it clear that, if she were to join a plural family again, it would have to be the right fit.
"When I saw Kody, there was definitely a spiritual, like, 'Oh my gosh, you know this guy,' right?" Janelle shared. "So if something like that happened, sure."
Still, Christine—who wed David Woolley earlier this month nearly two years after revealing her breakup with Kody—expressed how plural marriage was no longer for her.
"If a guy had other wives and I married him and we happened to be soulmates, no," she said in another confessional, "the amount of heartbreak that those other wives are going to go through, I would never want to put anybody through that."
Christine, of course, was speaking from experience, having previously shared that she feels Kody fell hard for wife Robyn Brown when they were spiritually married in 2010. Four years later, first wife Meri Brown divorced Kody so he could legally wed Robyn and adopt her three kids from a previous relationship.
And now, with Robyn remaining as the sole wife (Janelle and Kody announced their separation in December; Meri confirmed they'd decided to "permanently terminate" their marriage a month later), "I think he's just a monogamist now," Christine said in the episode teaser.
Janelle agreed. "I mean, it really feels like he slipped into the role of monogamy, and I think maybe he did it a while ago and was just trying to maintain his responsibilities with his plural family," she said in a confessional about Kody, who has 18 kids from his relationships, and his marriage to Robyn. "If I cared, it would bother me, but I don't care. I really don't. They can have each other."
Sister Wives airs Sundays at TLC at 10 a.m. EST. For a review on the stars' love lives, keep reading.