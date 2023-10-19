Ali Krieger Shares “Happy Place” Photo With Her and Ashlyn Harris’ Kids Amid Divorce

Ali Krieger shared a photo with her and Ashlyn Harris' two children Sloane and Ocean, calling them her "happy place," one day after news broke that Ashlyn and Sophia Bush are dating.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Oct 19, 2023 1:57 PMTags
DivorcesSophia BushCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Soccer Stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Break Up

Ali Krieger has teammates for life in these two. 

Amid her ongoing divorce Ashlyn Harris, Ali shared a photo with their two childrendaughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 14 months—and giving followers a look at how she's doing. And if the photo is any indication, she's all smiles when spending time with her little ones. 

In the snap, which the 39-year-old shared to her Oct. 18 Instagram Story, Ali sits on the ground with her two children. She smiles widely as she holds Ocean to her chest, while Sloane hugs her from behind. On top of the pic, she added a sticker to the corner with the words "my happy place" written over a heart location marker. 

Ashlyn filed for divorce from her former USWNT teammate in Sept., after four years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by E! News Oct. 11.

And since splitting from Ali, Ashlyn seems to have found new love in Sophia Bush, who is in the middle of her own divorce with Grant Hughes.

photos
Women's National Soccer Team at Parade of Champions 2019

But though their time together has ended, Grant, who was wed to the One Tree Hill star for 13 months, has nothing but love for his estranged wife

"Grant will always want the best for Sophia," his rep told Page Six Oct. 18, "and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled."

Instagram (alikrieger)

Trending Stories

1

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Plans to Quit Hollywood After Selling Goop

2

Joran van der Sloot Confessed to "Brutal Murder" of Natalee Holloway

3

Will Smith Speaks Out on "Tumultuous" Jada Pinkett Smith Relationship

For their part, Ali and Ashlyn's breakup comes just over a year after welcoming Ocean to their family

"We are so thrilled for our growing family and couldn't be more excited to have two beautiful babies to share life with!" Ali, who is currently playing for Gotham FC before retiring after this season, wrote on Instagram in Aug. 2022. "Baby Boy, you are so loved and adored already and I'm so proud to be your Mommy."

Throughout their time together, the former soccer players often shared a look into life at home with their children. Keep reading to see some of their cutest moments as a family of four. 

instagram

Welcome to the World, Sloane! 

Soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris announced they had adopted  daughter Sloane Phillips in Feb. 2021.

"We promise Sloane will be loved every single day by us, our friends and our family," Ashlyn wrote at the time. "We promise to give her the tools to live a happy, successful life of inclusivity and support. We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone!"

Instagram

Here Comes Ocean

In Aug. 2022, the duo adopted a baby boy named Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris.

"Our hearts are full during this time and we are so grateful for the love and support our family, friends and club have shown.Sloane has been thriving and wakes up every morning saying 'Baby, baby,'" Ashlyn shared. "We are incredibly thankful and excited for this new chapter as we parent 2 under 2."

Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Take a Bow

The Gotham FC star celebrated her final home game with her biggest cheerleaders.

Instagram

First Trip Around the Sun

In July, the duo celebrated Ocean's "magical" first birthday. "A nice break away with our family & friends," Ali wrote. "Also: Sloane kept telling us it was her day so therefore she blew out the candle and opened up all of his gifts! Great."

Instagram

Bear Hug

Sloane scored a cuddle and a kiss from Ashlyn.

Instagram

Summer Surprise

"Ice Cream Social with my baby was a real HIT!*" Ali wrote on Instagram. "I was basically pushing kids to the side to get in line..including my own."

Instagram

Reunited

"Back with my boy," Ashlyn wrote in Feb., "and it feels so good."

Instagram

Ocean by the Ocean

As Ali captioned the sweet shot, "This Ocean has my heart."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Plans to Quit Hollywood After Selling Goop

2

Joran van der Sloot Confessed to "Brutal Murder" of Natalee Holloway

3

Will Smith Speaks Out on "Tumultuous" Jada Pinkett Smith Relationship

4
Exclusive

Kristin Cavallari Clarifies Saying She's "in Love" With Travis Kelce

5

Billie Eilish Unveils Massive New Back Tattoo