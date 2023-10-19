Ali Krieger Shares “Happy Place” Photo With Her and Ashlyn Harris’ Kids Amid Divorce

Watch : Soccer Stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Break Up

Ali Krieger has teammates for life in these two.

Amid her ongoing divorce Ashlyn Harris, Ali shared a photo with their two children—daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 14 months—and giving followers a look at how she's doing. And if the photo is any indication, she's all smiles when spending time with her little ones.

In the snap, which the 39-year-old shared to her Oct. 18 Instagram Story, Ali sits on the ground with her two children. She smiles widely as she holds Ocean to her chest, while Sloane hugs her from behind. On top of the pic, she added a sticker to the corner with the words "my happy place" written over a heart location marker.

Ashlyn filed for divorce from her former USWNT teammate in Sept., after four years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by E! News Oct. 11.

And since splitting from Ali, Ashlyn seems to have found new love in Sophia Bush, who is in the middle of her own divorce with Grant Hughes.