Ali Krieger Shares “Happy Place” Photo With Her and Ashlyn Harris’ Kids Amid Divorce

Ali Krieger has teammates for life in these two.
Amid her ongoing divorce Ashlyn Harris, Ali shared a photo with their two children—daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 14 months—and giving followers a look at how she's doing. And if the photo is any indication, she's all smiles when spending time with her little ones.
In the snap, which the 39-year-old shared to her Oct. 18 Instagram Story, Ali sits on the ground with her two children. She smiles widely as she holds Ocean to her chest, while Sloane hugs her from behind. On top of the pic, she added a sticker to the corner with the words "my happy place" written over a heart location marker.
Ashlyn filed for divorce from her former USWNT teammate in Sept., after four years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by E! News Oct. 11.
And since splitting from Ali, Ashlyn seems to have found new love in Sophia Bush, who is in the middle of her own divorce with Grant Hughes.
But though their time together has ended, Grant, who was wed to the One Tree Hill star for 13 months, has nothing but love for his estranged wife.
"Grant will always want the best for Sophia," his rep told Page Six Oct. 18, "and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled."
For their part, Ali and Ashlyn's breakup comes just over a year after welcoming Ocean to their family.
"We are so thrilled for our growing family and couldn't be more excited to have two beautiful babies to share life with!" Ali, who is currently playing for Gotham FC before retiring after this season, wrote on Instagram in Aug. 2022. "Baby Boy, you are so loved and adored already and I'm so proud to be your Mommy."
Throughout their time together, the former soccer players often shared a look into life at home with their children. Keep reading to see some of their cutest moments as a family of four.