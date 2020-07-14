Soccer Stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Get Honest About Starting a Family and Balancing Their Careers

When you're soccer and couple goals...

It's safe to say Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are powerful forces on and off the field. When the pair isn't winning Olympic gold medals or World Cup championships, they're making us swoon with their candid moments on Instagram.

The dynamic duo, who tied the knot in December 2019, recently opened up about their marriage, their plans to start a family and how they're both balancing their careers. Ali and Ashlyn kept it real and honest in their joint cover and interview with Allure for its August 2020 issue.

While it's crazy to think the couple went public with their relationship only last year and wed a few months later, the couple shared the significance of their special day.

"Originally, we just wanted to have a private ceremony," Ali told the publication. "We were like, 'Let's save our money and worry about our future kids' education.' And it ended up being like, 'Listen, let's share our love with the world. We can make this [wedding] an event for our community.'"