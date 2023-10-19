Mary Lou Retton's Daughter Details "Scary Setback" Amid Olympian’s Hospitalization

Watch : Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton “Fighting For Her Life”

Mary Lou Retton has experienced a complication amid her ongoing health battle.

More than a week after her family shared the Olympian has been hospitalized with a "very rare form" of pneumonia, her daughter Shayla Schrepfer detailed another update on her mom's condition.

"Basically, at the beginning of this week, we were going on the up and up, we were so excited, seeing so much progress and then yesterday we had a pretty scary setback," Shayla said in an Oct. 18 Instagram video. "She is still in ICU and we're just working through some things as far as her setback goes."

The 28-year-old noted that her mom had a "better day today, which is great," but added that the legendary gymnast, 55, is "just really, really exhausted."

"I just wanted to give an update and thank you guys again for just the support," Shayla continued. "I'm getting so many messages and emails and just, it's so great to see people love on her."