Rob Kardashian Reveals His NSFW Reaction to Scott Disick’s Sex Life

Rob Kardashian doesn't think the Lord is too interested in finding a Lady.
In the Oct. 19 episode of The Kardashians, Rob had a shocking two-word answer when Kris Jenner asked him to describe what Scott Disick is looking for in a woman.
"Rob, what do you think is the perfect girl for Scott?" Kris asked her son in a phone call, prompting the Rob & Chyna star to respond, "I don't know, a f--king whore?"
Kris quickly dismissed the answer, joking that they'll have to "bleep" it out on the Hulu show.
In actuality, Scott—who has previously dated Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin—has his eyes on a woman more like Khloe Kardashian.
"If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl," Kris asked him in the episode, "what does that look like on paper?"
The 40-year-old couldn't help but point to Khloe. "She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute," Scott went on. "She's got all the characteristics I want—that's what I'm saying."
But that doesn't mean he's actually going to get with his ex's sister. "Obviously, I would never look at Khloe sexually, even though I make jokes like that," noted the reality star, who shares kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, with Kourtney.
Going forward, he's looking for someone that "doesn't give up on somebody, because I've been through a lot of different things," he explained. "I definitely know I'm not easy and I'm not perfect."
Kris and Khloe then decided to play matchmaker and set up Scott on a date, but he wasn't fully feeling the spark.
"Have you always been, like, this chipper? Have you had any hard times? Nothing bad has happened to you?" he asked the woman over a meal. "Ever go to therapy? Were you ever depressed? Do you cry at movies?"
She confessed that she "sometimes" sheds a tear during a film and lost her grandfather at age 101, but that was as far as it went.
In the end, Scott suggested she should be his life coach instead of his life partner.
"She was optimistic and happy and positive about so many different things in life that I really found a lot of good from her," he told Kris afterward. "I probably talked to her more than girls I dated for years."
