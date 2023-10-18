Only Julia Fox Could Wear a Dry-Cleaning Bag as a Dress and Make It Fashionable

Julia Fox isn't airing out her dirty laundry, she's using it as fashion inspo.
The Uncut Gems actress recently added another outfit to her laundry list of eccentric looks after she was spotted wearing a dry cleaning bag as a dress. And no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you.
During a late-night outing in London on Oct. 17, Julia literally sported a clear garment bag that featured a freshly pressed white button-down dress inside. Two strings were wrapped around the star's neck, acting as a hanger that kept the outfit from falling down and exposing her bare chest.
And in true Julia fashion, no detail went unnoticed as she covered her derrière with white bloomers and accessorized with matching knee-length boots and a small handbag.
As for the 33-year-old's glam? She also upped the ante, opting for bombshell curls and a bold reddish-brown lip that coordinated perfectly with her hair color.
This isn't the first time the model has taken a literal approach to fashion.
During New York Fashion Week, the Down the Drain author looked like a blushing bride in a strapless wedding gown that she paired with a floor-length veil and "Til Death Do Us Part" emblazoned purse.
Julia's fearless style choices aren't her only creative outlet, either. The influencer recently shared why she wasn't afraid to push the boundaries with her new memoir.
"I'm so excited for the book," she told E! News in an exclusive interview Sept. 7. "I feel like it was just so cathartic to let go of all that because, in life, things happen and you just kind of pretend that they didn't happen and put them away in a shelf in your mind and that's it."
She added, "And when you're writing a book, you're really forced to confront those things."
But before you flip through her new book, keep reading to see all of her fierce and fabulous fashion moments.