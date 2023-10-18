Only Julia Fox Could Wear a Dry-Cleaning Bag as a Dress and Make It Fashionable

Julia Fox stepped out in a stylish ensemble that consisted of a clear dry-cleaning garment bag that featured a freshly pressed white button-down dress inside.

Watch: Why Julia Fox Won't Talk Sex with Ye In Her Book

Julia Fox isn't airing out her dirty laundry, she's using it as fashion inspo.

The Uncut Gems actress recently added another outfit to her laundry list of eccentric looks after she was spotted wearing a dry cleaning bag as a dress. And no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you.

During a late-night outing in London on Oct. 17, Julia literally sported a clear garment bag that featured a freshly pressed white button-down dress inside. Two strings were wrapped around the star's neck, acting as a hanger that kept the outfit from falling down and exposing her bare chest. 

And in true Julia fashion, no detail went unnoticed as she covered her derrière with white bloomers and accessorized with matching knee-length boots and a small handbag. 

As for the 33-year-old's glam? She also upped the ante, opting for bombshell curls and a bold reddish-brown lip that coordinated perfectly with her hair color.

photos
What the Fashion

This isn't the first time the model has taken a literal approach to fashion.

During New York Fashion Week, the Down the Drain author looked like a blushing bride in a strapless wedding gown that she paired with a floor-length veil and "Til Death Do Us Part" emblazoned purse. 

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia's fearless style choices aren't her only creative outlet, either. The influencer recently shared why she wasn't afraid to push the boundaries with her new memoir.

"I'm so excited for the book," she told E! News in an exclusive interview Sept. 7. "I feel like it was just so cathartic to let go of all that because, in life, things happen and you just kind of pretend that they didn't happen and put them away in a shelf in your mind and that's it."

She added, "And when you're writing a book, you're really forced to confront those things."

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

But before you flip through her new book, keep reading to see all of her fierce and fabulous fashion moments.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Blushing Bride

The actress was in bridal mode, as she wore a fabulous wedding gown to the Wiederhoeft fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR
Crystal Clear

The 33-year-old turned heads at the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. For the May 21 event, Julia freed the nipple in a see-through glass top and billowing white skirt that enveloped the red carpet.

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
Suns Out, Buns Out

The social media sensation wore another knock-out denim look and put a new spin on fall fashion with her bikini bottoms.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Laundry Day

The influencer donned a literal dry-cleaning garment bag with a freshly-pressed button-down during an outing in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Ring Leader

While attending The Idol after-party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Julia stole the spotlight in a clear plastic jacket with fuzzy pom-poms, matching pants, a G-string and sky-high heels. Her white mohawk beanie, powder-white foundation and bold black lip acted as the perfect finishing touches.

Lucasgro / BACKGRID
Balaclava Babe

The Uncut Gems star steps out during Milan Fashion Week in a daring balaclava with an attached bra top.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel
Beauty in Blue

While attending the Diesel show during Milan Fashion Week, Julia rocks a sleek blue two-piece. 

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Sexy Siren

The 32-year-old takes New York Fashion Week by storm, wearing a clear mermaid-esque look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW
Twinning

Julia has the cutest plus one during NYFW, as she and her son twin in futuristic get-ups.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cozy Chic

The actress is spotted in her coziest look yet but adds a bit of edge with her combat boots and dramatic winged liner.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Lady in Leather

The model drops jaws, as she steps out in a sheath cut-out halter dress.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cutting Edge

Julia is certainly her own muse and this risqué cut-out look is additional proof.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Vision in White

For The Idol premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the Puppet actress wowed in an iridescent one-shoulder gown by Nicolas Jebran. The eye-catching design featured a corseted waist, dramatic floor-length cape and thigh-high slit.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Let's Go Shopping

The No Sudden Move star stops traffic in a lingerie look while out grocery shopping in Los Angeles. Her denim accessories were truly a chef's kiss. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

While attending the Independent Spirit Awards, the actress wears an eye-catching little black dress. From the risqué cut-outs to the plunging neckline, it's anything but basic.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)
Bold LBD

Julia models for the LaQuan Smith NYFW runway, wearing a sexy skintight black dress.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Rare Gem

Julia oozes with glamour at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, turning heads in a bold red lip and sparkly mesh skirt.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Seeing Double

Julia and Kanye West give the canadian tuxedo a fresh update, as they twin in all-denim looks.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vogue
Goth Glam

Julia transforms into a goth-glam princess during NYFW.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Jeanius

Julia proves just how universal denim can be, as she wears a teensy bustier and handbag out of the material.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
Razzle Dazzle

A fresh-faced Julia showcases her daring style as she pairs a bandeau bra with a low-rise skirt.

