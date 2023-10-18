Charity Lawson Reveals How Fiancé Dotun Olubeko Is Supporting Her DWTS Journey

Charity Lawson admits competing on Dancing With the Stars isn't exactly a bed of roses.
However, The Bachelorette star can count on her fiancé Dotun Olubeko for support as she competes for the Mirrorball trophy. In fact, she recently shared how he helps her stayed fueled for rehearsals with protein shakes.
"My fiancé Dotun put me on this banana flavor," Charity exclusively told E! News after the Oct. 17 episode of DWTS (tune in to E! News tonight for more interviews with the cast). "I used to hate protein shakes, and I was dreading coming into this. I was like, 'I'm gonna have to just chug them and close my eyes.' But there's a banana flavor one that is so good. It's like ice cream to me. So, that's fun."
Of course, this is only one example of how Dotun has been there for Charity. The integrative medicine specialist—who proposed to the reality star on season 20 of The Bachelorette—has also cheered her on in the ballroom.
"My angel boy," Charity wrote on her Instagram Stories Oct. 17 while resharing a video of the couple during the DWTS competition, "the best of the best."
And when it comes time to vote, Dotun—who was the one to break the news to Charity that she would be competing on season 32 of DWTS—has asked fans to show her some love.
"I've been witnessing this woman work well beyond what's required for the show which has turned her into arguably the best dancers," he wrote on his Instagram Stories before the Oct. 17 episode's eliminated pair was announced. "But it's a bit of a popularity contest so please vote for our girl not just because we adore her but because she genuinely deserves it!"
In the most recent episode, Charity and her dance partner Artem Chigvintsev performed a waltz to "Part of Your World" from both the 1989 animated version of The Little Mermaid as well as the 2023 live-action remake starring Halle Bailey for Disney night.
"This song is extra special to me now because I get to see a character who I grew up loving look like me," the child and family therapist said during the show. "So this representation does truly matter."
Charity and Artem earned one of the top three spots on the leader board with a score of 24 out of 30, and Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart were ultimately eliminated from the competition.
