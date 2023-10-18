Charity Lawson Reveals How Fiancé Dotun Olubeko Is Supporting Her DWTS Journey

Watch : Charity Lawson Not Afraid to Show Little Sass as New Bachelorette

Charity Lawson admits competing on Dancing With the Stars isn't exactly a bed of roses.

However, The Bachelorette star can count on her fiancé Dotun Olubeko for support as she competes for the Mirrorball trophy. In fact, she recently shared how he helps her stayed fueled for rehearsals with protein shakes.

"My fiancé Dotun put me on this banana flavor," Charity exclusively told E! News after the Oct. 17 episode of DWTS (tune in to E! News tonight for more interviews with the cast). "I used to hate protein shakes, and I was dreading coming into this. I was like, 'I'm gonna have to just chug them and close my eyes.' But there's a banana flavor one that is so good. It's like ice cream to me. So, that's fun."

Of course, this is only one example of how Dotun has been there for Charity. The integrative medicine specialist—who proposed to the reality star on season 20 of The Bachelorette—has also cheered her on in the ballroom.

"My angel boy," Charity wrote on her Instagram Stories Oct. 17 while resharing a video of the couple during the DWTS competition, "the best of the best."