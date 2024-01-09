Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Reach Divorce Settlement 3 Months After Filing

Watch : Maren Morris Breaks Silence On Ryan Hurd Divorce

Line by line, Maren Morris is finalizing her divorce from husband Ryan Hurd.

The country singer—who filed for divorce from the songwriter after five years of marriage—has reached a settlement agreement that would allow them to split time with 3-year-old son Hayes evenly, according to the legal documents obtained by multiple outlets.

"The Bones" singer would also pay Ryan $2,100 monthly in child support, should a judge sign off on the paperwork.

As for their property, the former couple will divide their belongings based on their prenup, which was updated in October 2022.

Maren, 33, filed for divorce in October and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

It was two months later that she broke her silence on the end of their relationship, telling Howard Stern that she had recently undergone a transformation to "cut all the trauma out of my hair."

"I think this year has—for a lot of people, not just me—a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it," she shared in December. "I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces."