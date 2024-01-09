Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Reach Divorce Settlement 3 Months After Filing

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have reached a divorce settlement three months after she filed to make their separation official. The pair—who were married five years—share 3-year-old son Hayes.

Watch: Maren Morris Breaks Silence On Ryan Hurd Divorce

Line by line, Maren Morris is finalizing her divorce from husband Ryan Hurd.

The country singer—who filed for divorce from the songwriter after five years of marriage—has reached a settlement agreement that would allow them to split time with 3-year-old son Hayes evenly, according to the legal documents obtained by multiple outlets.

"The Bones" singer would also pay Ryan $2,100 monthly in child support, should a judge sign off on the paperwork.

As for their property, the former couple will divide their belongings based on their prenup, which was updated in October 2022. 

Maren, 33, filed for divorce in October and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

It was two months later that she broke her silence on the end of their relationship, telling Howard Stern that she had recently undergone a transformation to "cut all the trauma out of my hair."

"I think this year has—for a lot of people, not just me—a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it," she shared in December. "I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces."

Although she wanted to "wrap up" her divorce, Maren explained that she doesn't "have the headspace" think about a new romance just yet. "But I'm writing so much right now," she added, "that's kind of been my way of dating is just through song."

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on the settlement but hasn't heard back.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Weeks prior to the news of Maren and Ryan's breakup, the "Diamonds or Twine" singer came to her defense after she decided to take a step back from country music.

"She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated," Ryan wrote on Instagram Sept. 20, while promoting Maren's new album The Bridge. "I love the response from people who don't just love these two songs, they needed them. I knew it would strike a chord."

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After he noted he was "so sick of watching my wife get the s--t kicked out of her by the internet," Ryan took a moment to acknowledge Maren's latest work of art.

"To me, The Bridge is beautiful and so rock and roll. She deserves a little sunshine for the burden she has carried for every artist and fan that feels the same way," he continued. "I can't wait for that first tour and to see all of the smiling and beautiful people who needed these songs and also need HER."

Ryan concluded his message by telling Maren, "Love you, MM. Keep on keepin' on."

Instagram/Maren Morris

Maren has also publicly shared her appreciation for Ryan, who she married in 2018 in Nashville, Tenn.—the same city where the couple first met in 2013 while co-writing Tim McGraw's song "Last Turn Home."

"The Middle" singer credited him with helping her get through postpartum depression after giving birth in March 2020.

"Sometimes it's just someone really close to you saying, 'Are you OK?'" she told People in 2022. "It's so simple, but it kind of snaps you out of whatever fog you're in that you think is normal but isn't."

Maren gushed, "I wouldn't have made it through with my head this high without him." 

To relive their love story, keep reading.

Instagram/Ryan Hurd

2013: Country Cuties

Maren Morris met Ryan Hurd while co-writing “Last Turn Home” for Tim McGraw, striking up a friendship.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

December 2015: Making It Official

It wasn’t until two years after their initial meeting that the couple took their relationship to the next level and started dating.

"We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable," Maren told People. "We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, 'Why are we avoiding this?'"

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

June 2017: All Loved Up

 Ryan released “Love in a Bar,” the second single from his self-titled album believed to be about his romance with Maren.

“We were just friends, just hangin' / Just sitting: 'round waitin' for somebody to cross the line,” he sang on the song. “We found love in a bar / In the back of a patio corner / Away from the lights / It was us and Corona / And hearts on fire like the cigarettes you smoke.”

Instagram/Ryan Hurd

July 2017: Put a Ring on It

Maren announced her engagement to the songwriter in July 2017, sharing a photo of herself with a Corona Light while resting her hand on Ryan’s leg—a nod to his song "Love In a Bar." The image also showed Maren rocking a diamond ring on that finger.

Meanwhile, Ryan posted a photo of himself and Maren sitting on a boat, cryptically writing in the caption: “7/3/17.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

March 2018: Married

The pair tied the knot at The Cordelle in Nashville shortly after the release of Ryan’s song "Diamonds or Twine."

"I played this song for Maren the night we got engaged," he said at the time. "We were at the lake in Michigan, on the dock, and I will never forget that moment."

Mickey Bernal/WireImage

October 2019: Baby on the Way

Maren announced she was expecting her first baby with Ryan.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," she wrote on Instagram, referencing her then-released second studio album. "See you in 2020, little one."

Instagram/Maren Morris

March 2020: And Baby Makes Three

The couple welcomed son Hayes Andrew Hurd on March 23, 2020, just a day before their second wedding anniversary.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

April 2022: Making Music

Their duet, “Chasing After You” was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2022 Grammys, though they lost out to lost to Brothers Osbourne's "Younger Me” moments before hitting the red carpet together.

Still, the pair kept their heads up. "This was our first time being nominated together at the Grammys," Hurd told Live From E! host Laverne Cox at the ceremony. "We've come a lot for Maren, but this one's extremely fun for us and we're just soaking it all up.”

Mindy Small/Getty Images

August 2022: Got Her Back

Ryan was quick to defend Maren when she publicly clashed with Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean. After Brittany thanked her parents “for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase” in an Instagram post, Maren wrote on X, then known as Twitter, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Amid the social media feud, Ryan wrote on X, “I always support and love Maren, I know I’m sparse in the internet but I am proud of her and always will be. For everything she stands for, I do too.”

Gotham/GC Images

September 2023: On the Sidelines

In what would be their final public appearance as a couple, the pair were stepped out at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

October 2023: Break Up

Maren filed for divorce after five years of marriage.

