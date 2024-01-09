Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Reach Divorce Settlement 3 Months After Filing

Line by line, Maren Morris is finalizing her divorce from husband Ryan Hurd.
The country singer—who filed for divorce from the songwriter after five years of marriage—has reached a settlement agreement that would allow them to split time with 3-year-old son Hayes evenly, according to the legal documents obtained by multiple outlets.
"The Bones" singer would also pay Ryan $2,100 monthly in child support, should a judge sign off on the paperwork.
As for their property, the former couple will divide their belongings based on their prenup, which was updated in October 2022.
Maren, 33, filed for divorce in October and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
It was two months later that she broke her silence on the end of their relationship, telling Howard Stern that she had recently undergone a transformation to "cut all the trauma out of my hair."
"I think this year has—for a lot of people, not just me—a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it," she shared in December. "I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces."
Although she wanted to "wrap up" her divorce, Maren explained that she doesn't "have the headspace" think about a new romance just yet. "But I'm writing so much right now," she added, "that's kind of been my way of dating is just through song."
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on the settlement but hasn't heard back.
Weeks prior to the news of Maren and Ryan's breakup, the "Diamonds or Twine" singer came to her defense after she decided to take a step back from country music.
"She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated," Ryan wrote on Instagram Sept. 20, while promoting Maren's new album The Bridge. "I love the response from people who don't just love these two songs, they needed them. I knew it would strike a chord."
After he noted he was "so sick of watching my wife get the s--t kicked out of her by the internet," Ryan took a moment to acknowledge Maren's latest work of art.
"To me, The Bridge is beautiful and so rock and roll. She deserves a little sunshine for the burden she has carried for every artist and fan that feels the same way," he continued. "I can't wait for that first tour and to see all of the smiling and beautiful people who needed these songs and also need HER."
Ryan concluded his message by telling Maren, "Love you, MM. Keep on keepin' on."
Maren has also publicly shared her appreciation for Ryan, who she married in 2018 in Nashville, Tenn.—the same city where the couple first met in 2013 while co-writing Tim McGraw's song "Last Turn Home."
"The Middle" singer credited him with helping her get through postpartum depression after giving birth in March 2020.
"Sometimes it's just someone really close to you saying, 'Are you OK?'" she told People in 2022. "It's so simple, but it kind of snaps you out of whatever fog you're in that you think is normal but isn't."
Maren gushed, "I wouldn't have made it through with my head this high without him."
