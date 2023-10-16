Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum Hits Udderly Adorable Milestone at Halloween Party

Khloe Kardashian gave fans a look at her and Tristan Thompson's 14-month-old son Tatum walking around her annual Halloween party while dressed up as a baby cow.

Tatum Thompson is up and moo-ving!

Khloe Kardashian revealed her and Tristan Thompson's 14-month-old is up and walking while giving followers a glimpse into her annual pumpkin decorating party.

Amid the carousel of sweet snaps featuring Tatum, Khloe's daughter True, 5, and niece Dream Kardashian, 6, the Good American founder shared a video of the tot, dressed in a black and white cow onesie with matching Jordan sneakers, waddling around the house.

Other pics from the festive day included Khloe, also clad in a cow onesie, holding Tatum and group shot with True and Dream. She captioned the Oct. 15 post, "Until the cows come home."

Khloe's party comes days after she gave insight into the bond between True and Tatum, sharing a close-up pic of the siblings smiling and tightly hugging one another. The Good American founder simply wrote beneath the sweet post, "My babies."

Khloe has often detailed her life as a mom—both on social media and on The Kardashians. And that includes her co-parenting relationship with Tristan, whom she split with following multiple cheating scandals.

photos
Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Baby Boy Tatum's First Birthday

But despite their rocky romantic relationship, the pair have a solid foundation for raising their two kids together. (The NBA player is also dad to son Prince, 6, with Jordan Craig, and son Theo, 22 months, with Maralee Nichols.)

"What happened between Tristan and I was not some small, little incident," Khloe recalled during the Oct. 5 episode of The Kardashians. "It was some massive situation that really was a very traumatic experience for me in my life. So, I'm not gonna forget it. But, I'm so proud that I'm able to be kind and mature and show my children that Mommy and Daddy can co-exist and be co-parents and I'm able to be here for him when he's in his time of need."

And for a look at Khloe and Tristan's cutest family pictures with True and Tatum, keep reading... 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Selfie With Mom

Khloe shared this pic of herself with True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 13 months, on Aug. 27, 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Tristan Jr" & "Rob Jr"

"I just can't handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr," Kim Kardashian commented, to which Khloe responded, "@kimkardashian [six face with tears of joy emojis] facts!!! Lol"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Crawling Along

Tatum Thompson crawls across a trampoline as his sister True Thompson jumps nearby.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Hugs

True Thompson hugs her brother Tatum Thompson on the trampoline.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Bounce Him"

True Thompson helps her brother Tatum Thompson along on the trampoline.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father-Son Moment

Tristan shared his first photos of Tatum on the child's first birthday in July 2023.

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe Kardashians brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians alongside Tristan Thompson.

Hulu
Mother-Son Moment

Khloe cuddled her baby boy—rocking a blue hooded onesie—during The Kardashians season three finale.

Hulu
Mini-Me

According to grandma Kris Jenner, Tatum looks just like uncle Rob Kardashian.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe and Tristan's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True Thompson carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Mini Milestone

Khloe shared a video of Tatum crawling in July 2023 ahead of his first birthday.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Baby Boy

Tatum made a brief appearance on the July 13 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

