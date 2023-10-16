Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum Hits Udderly Adorable Milestone at Halloween Party

Watch : Tristan Thompson Calls Khloe Kardashian His "Person"

Tatum Thompson is up and moo-ving!

Khloe Kardashian revealed her and Tristan Thompson's 14-month-old is up and walking while giving followers a glimpse into her annual pumpkin decorating party.

Amid the carousel of sweet snaps featuring Tatum, Khloe's daughter True, 5, and niece Dream Kardashian, 6, the Good American founder shared a video of the tot, dressed in a black and white cow onesie with matching Jordan sneakers, waddling around the house.

Other pics from the festive day included Khloe, also clad in a cow onesie, holding Tatum and group shot with True and Dream. She captioned the Oct. 15 post, "Until the cows come home."

Khloe's party comes days after she gave insight into the bond between True and Tatum, sharing a close-up pic of the siblings smiling and tightly hugging one another. The Good American founder simply wrote beneath the sweet post, "My babies."

Khloe has often detailed her life as a mom—both on social media and on The Kardashians. And that includes her co-parenting relationship with Tristan, whom she split with following multiple cheating scandals.