Scott Disick Reveals Why Khloe Kardashian Is His Ideal Woman

Scott Disick's perfect partner is indeed a Kardashian sister—but it's not ex Kourtney Kardashian.
In E! News' exclusive first look at the Oct. 19 episode of The Kardashians, the 40-year-old revealed his ideal woman has a lot in common with Khloe Kardashian.
Scott—who shares kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, with Kourtney—admitted to the Good American founder and mom Kris Jenner that he's lonely "all the time," noting, "I can't live with just having my kids."
When Kris asked where he goes to meet women, he joked that it's usually strip clubs. The matriarch then questioned, "If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?"
Scott turned to Khloe, 39, and quipped, "How tall are you?"
"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute," Scott continued. "She's got all the characteristics I want—that's what I'm saying."
But Scott's infatuation wasn't such a surprise to Kris. "I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloe," she shared in a confessional. "Listen, I have a crush on Khloe. Everyone has a crush on Khloe. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloe... If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he's looking for."
The Flip It Like Disick star—who has dated Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin—previously admitted that his sex life has been basically nonexistent following an August 2022 car accident that left him with back pain.
"Since then, everything has changed in my life," Scott said. "I haven't been able to run around. I've gained weight."
And sex is off the table. "Now I can't move," he said. "So, I'm terrible."
Khloe vowed to help motivate her friend to start physical therapy. "I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk, because this is probably the unhealthiest I've seen him," she said in a confessional on the show. "He's barely mobile and it's all from his back, so that wouldn't make anyone feel good."
The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.
Read on for more details on the Kardashian-Jenners' dating lives: