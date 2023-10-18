Scott Disick Reveals Why Khloe Kardashian Is His Ideal Woman

Watch : Scott Disick "Probably Has a Crush" on Khloé Kardashian

Scott Disick's perfect partner is indeed a Kardashian sister—but it's not ex Kourtney Kardashian.

In E! News' exclusive first look at the Oct. 19 episode of The Kardashians, the 40-year-old revealed his ideal woman has a lot in common with Khloe Kardashian.

Scott—who shares kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, with Kourtney—admitted to the Good American founder and mom Kris Jenner that he's lonely "all the time," noting, "I can't live with just having my kids."

When Kris asked where he goes to meet women, he joked that it's usually strip clubs. The matriarch then questioned, "If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?"

Scott turned to Khloe, 39, and quipped, "How tall are you?"

"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute," Scott continued. "She's got all the characteristics I want—that's what I'm saying."