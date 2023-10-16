Brody Jenner Drank Fiancée Tia Blanco's Breast Milk—But Is It Worth It? A Doctor Weighs In

Desperate times call for desperate measures.
When new dad Brody Jenner recently ran out of almond milk to pour in his coffee, he decided to sprinkle in some of fiancée Tia Blanco's breast milk—with her for permission, of course.
After The Hills: New Beginnings star—who welcomed 2-month-old daughter Honey Jenner with Tia—made headlines with the blend of coffee and breast milk he called, "freakin' delicious," OB-GYN Dr. Sherry Ross revealed to E! News the perks and downsides to drinking breast milk as an adult.
"Using breast milk from your partner in your morning coffee is probably safe," the women's sexual health expert shared, before noting, "even though there is insufficient research in this area."
It's true that breast milk research often focuses on babies and mothers, making it difficult to understand whether or not other adults reap similar rewards. But, as Dr. Ross pointed out, the benefits aren't always guaranteed for moms and their littles.
"Breast milk is rich in nutrients, vitamins and protective anti-bacterial and inflammatory properties," she explained. "Variables that affect breast milk composition include the health and diet of the person making it, storage and proper hygienic practices."
But despite the limited research on the health benefits of adults drinking breast milk, there are known potential downsides.
"Since breast milk is a bodily fluid," the She-ology author said, "there is always the risk of transmitting infectious diseases including Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Syphilis, and cytomegalovirus."
For moms wanting to drink their own breast milk? That's also complicated.
While there are many documented breastfeeding benefits for the person nursing their baby, it's not exactly known what the pros and cons are if they consume it.
"The benefits to the mother drinking it are uncertain," Dr. Ross shared. "Some mothers feel an emotional connection to consuming their own breast milk and there does not appear to be any true risks to drinking your own breast milk. But if there has been any improper hygiene practices, this could lead to bacterial contamination, which could be harmful to consume."
Since there is a new arena with unsubstantial information, Dr. Ross noted it's best to proceed with caution.
"Ultimately," she said, "the decision to drink breast milk as an adult is a personal choice. Understanding that there is limited scientific research to understand the potential risks associated with doing so is important."
So, drinking breast milk might not always be the breast option. But if you're in a pinch and need to pull a Brody Jenner by pouring a little bit into your coffee, you don't need to nip the idea either.