Brody Jenner Drank Fiancée Tia Blanco's Breast Milk—But Is It Worth It? A Doctor Weighs In

Watch : Brody Jenner on Being the “Opposite” of Caitlyn Jenner

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

When new dad Brody Jenner recently ran out of almond milk to pour in his coffee, he decided to sprinkle in some of fiancée Tia Blanco's breast milk—with her for permission, of course.

After The Hills: New Beginnings star—who welcomed 2-month-old daughter Honey Jenner with Tia—made headlines with the blend of coffee and breast milk he called, "freakin' delicious," OB-GYN Dr. Sherry Ross revealed to E! News the perks and downsides to drinking breast milk as an adult.

"Using breast milk from your partner in your morning coffee is probably safe," the women's sexual health expert shared, before noting, "even though there is insufficient research in this area."

It's true that breast milk research often focuses on babies and mothers, making it difficult to understand whether or not other adults reap similar rewards. But, as Dr. Ross pointed out, the benefits aren't always guaranteed for moms and their littles.

"Breast milk is rich in nutrients, vitamins and protective anti-bacterial and inflammatory properties," she explained. "Variables that affect breast milk composition include the health and diet of the person making it, storage and proper hygienic practices."