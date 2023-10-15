Suzanne Somers Dead at 76 After Breast Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The world has lost an icon.

Suzanne Somers died peacefully at home on October 15 at the age of 76, her publicist R. Couri Hay shared in a statement, noting her husband Alan Hamel, son Bruce Somers Jr., 57 and her immediate family were by her side.

"She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," he shared, acknowledging that Oct. 16 would have been her 77th birthday. "They will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.

In July, the Three's Company star, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2000, gave fans an update on her ongoing health battle.

"Since I have been taking time off from work, many of you have asked for more details about my health," the mom of three (and grandma of six) wrote on Instagram at the time. "As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me."