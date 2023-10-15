Will Smith Reacts to Estranged Wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Bombshell Memoir

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Was "Shocked" By Oscars Slap

Will Smith knows Jada Pinkett Smith's bombshell memoir is worthy of all the praise.

After reading the book, "I applaud and honor you," he wrote in a letter to Jay Shetty, who relayed the message to Jada on an upcoming episode of his podcast On Purpose. "If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I'll start now. Welcome to the author's club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest."

Worthy, which hits bookshelves Oct. 17, details Jada's relationship with Tupac Shakur, how she overcame suicidal ideation, the Oscars slap felt around the world and the truth about her marriage to Will, who she has been secretly separated from for seven years.

For the actor, who wed Jada in 1997, the tome was a bit of a wake-up call, he acknowledged in an email to the New York Times.