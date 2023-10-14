Aaron Carter's Final Resting Place Revealed by His Twin Sister Angel

Angel Carter has revealed and invited fans to visit the final resting place of her twin brother, pop star Aaron Carter, who died in 2022.

By Corinne Heller Oct 14, 2023 5:46 PMTags
Aaron Carter
Watch: Aaron Carter's Cause of Death Revealed as an Accident

Almost one year after his death, Aaron Carter's final resting place has been confirmed.

On Oct. 13, his twin sister Angel Carter, 35, shared a photo of what appeared to be a memorial plaque for the pop star at a crypt.

"Aaron's portrait was placed this morning at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills," Angel wrote on Instagram, referring to the famous Los Angeles memorial park. "He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life. I invite you to visit, share your memories, and never forget who Aaron was deep down."

The plaque contains an engraved picture of Aaron, who is described as a "beloved brother, son, friend and father of Prince Carter," referring to his now-22-month-old son with Melanie Martin.

This past summer, Angel told People that Aaron—also a brother to Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter—had been cremated. "I have him here," she told the outlet. "And for a few months after he died, it was my last way to protect him. I don't want anybody to do anything weird with him. Now, I'm burying him next week at Forest Lawn."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

Angel added, "I can't trust that anybody else is not going to exploit him. So at that time, that was my last act of love."

Aaron, who rose to fame in the late '90s as a child pop sensation, was found dead at 34 at his California home in November 2022. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner later determined Aaron died from drowning, while the effects of alprazolam, which is sold under the brand Xanax, and difluoroethane, a compressed gas, were listed as secondary causes of his death, which was ruled an accident.

Instagram / Angel Carter

Trending Stories

1

Golden Bachelor's Joan Shares Family Update After Shocking Exit

2

Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back at Criticism Over Her Pregnancy at 44

3

New Suits TV Series Is in the Works and We Have No Objections

Prior to his death, Aaron battled addiction, struggled with his mental health and was also involved in legal turmoil with his family. Angel told People in August that her brother's struggles worsened following the death of their sister Leslie, who suffered a fatal overdose in 2012, and their dad Robert Carter, who passed away after suffering an apparent heart attack in 2017.

"He wanted so badly to be happy," she told the magazine. "He really fought to the end, but he just had too many problems to be fixed. He'd become this person who we no longer recognized. I don't even think he recognized himself." 

Look back at Aaron's life in pictures:

Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images
1997: Aaron & Sporty Spice

The singer appears with Mel C from the Spice Girls in Hamburg, Germany.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images
1998: German TV Appearance

Aaron appears on Bravo All Stars.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
1999: Diddy & Me

Aaron appears with Diddy at MTV's Big Help Concert.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
1999: Grammys

Aaron appears at the Grammy Awards.

SGranitz/WireImage
2000: Aaron & Nick

The brothers appear together at the Billboard Music Awards.

Barry King/WireImage
2000: Brothers' Night Out

Aaron hangs out with big brother Nick Carter at the Billboard Music Awards.

M. Caulfield/WireImage
2001: Billboard Music Awards

Aaron and fellow singer Billy Gilman appear onstage.

Bei/Shutterstock
2002: Meeting Diana Ross

The two attend the annual Dream Halloween Los Angeles event benefiting Children Affected by AIDS Foundation (CAAF).

SGranitz/WireImage
2002: Dynamic Duo

Aaron and brother Nick Carter appear at 102.7 KIIS-FM's Wango Tango concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

 

Lester Cohen/WireImage
2003: With Hilary Duff

The singer appears with his girlfriend at an after-party for the premiere of The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Amy Graves/WireImage
2005: BSB Reunion

Aaron meets up with his bro Nick Carter's Backstreet Boys band mates A.J. McClean and Brian Littrell at a Grammys event.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
2005: Chillin' With Nick Cannon

The two appear together at an MTV VMAs party.

Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
2009: Dancing With the Stars

Aaron dances with Karina Smirnoff on the show.

Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
2009: Dancing Duo

Aaron and DWTS partner Karina Smirnoff showcase their moves.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
2017: Fan Event

The singer poses during a handprint ceremony and meet & greet with fans as he visits Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
2017: Meeting Adam Lambert

The singers attend Project Angel Food's 2017 Angel Awards.

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for The Artists Project
2018: Portrait

The singer poses for portrait sitting in an Ulloo42 chair at the Visual Snow Initiative visits The Artists Projecton event in L.A.

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock
2019: On Tour

Aaron performs at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
2021: Aaron & Melanie Martin

The two, at the time expecting their son Prince, appear at the Celebrity Boxing Face Off between Aaron and Lamar Odom, who won the match.

Instagram
2021: Birth of Prince

Aaron appears in the delivery room with his son, Prince.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
2022: Vegas Night

The star arrives at the Kings of Hustler male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Golden Bachelor's Joan Shares Family Update After Shocking Exit

2

New Suits TV Series Is in the Works and We Have No Objections

3

Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back at Criticism Over Her Pregnancy at 44

4
Exclusive

See The Voice Contestant Who Brought Reba McEntire to Tears

5

This Love Is Blind S5 Couple Had Their Wedding Cut From Show