Aaron Carter's Final Resting Place Revealed by His Twin Sister Angel

Watch : Aaron Carter's Cause of Death Revealed as an Accident

Almost one year after his death, Aaron Carter's final resting place has been confirmed.

On Oct. 13, his twin sister Angel Carter, 35, shared a photo of what appeared to be a memorial plaque for the pop star at a crypt.

"Aaron's portrait was placed this morning at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills," Angel wrote on Instagram, referring to the famous Los Angeles memorial park. "He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life. I invite you to visit, share your memories, and never forget who Aaron was deep down."

The plaque contains an engraved picture of Aaron, who is described as a "beloved brother, son, friend and father of Prince Carter," referring to his now-22-month-old son with Melanie Martin.

This past summer, Angel told People that Aaron—also a brother to Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter—had been cremated. "I have him here," she told the outlet. "And for a few months after he died, it was my last way to protect him. I don't want anybody to do anything weird with him. Now, I'm burying him next week at Forest Lawn."