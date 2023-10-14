Aaron Carter's Final Resting Place Revealed by His Twin Sister Angel

Almost one year after his death, Aaron Carter's final resting place has been confirmed.
On Oct. 13, his twin sister Angel Carter, 35, shared a photo of what appeared to be a memorial plaque for the pop star at a crypt.
"Aaron's portrait was placed this morning at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills," Angel wrote on Instagram, referring to the famous Los Angeles memorial park. "He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life. I invite you to visit, share your memories, and never forget who Aaron was deep down."
The plaque contains an engraved picture of Aaron, who is described as a "beloved brother, son, friend and father of Prince Carter," referring to his now-22-month-old son with Melanie Martin.
This past summer, Angel told People that Aaron—also a brother to Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter—had been cremated. "I have him here," she told the outlet. "And for a few months after he died, it was my last way to protect him. I don't want anybody to do anything weird with him. Now, I'm burying him next week at Forest Lawn."
Angel added, "I can't trust that anybody else is not going to exploit him. So at that time, that was my last act of love."
Aaron, who rose to fame in the late '90s as a child pop sensation, was found dead at 34 at his California home in November 2022. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner later determined Aaron died from drowning, while the effects of alprazolam, which is sold under the brand Xanax, and difluoroethane, a compressed gas, were listed as secondary causes of his death, which was ruled an accident.
Prior to his death, Aaron battled addiction, struggled with his mental health and was also involved in legal turmoil with his family. Angel told People in August that her brother's struggles worsened following the death of their sister Leslie, who suffered a fatal overdose in 2012, and their dad Robert Carter, who passed away after suffering an apparent heart attack in 2017.
"He wanted so badly to be happy," she told the magazine. "He really fought to the end, but he just had too many problems to be fixed. He'd become this person who we no longer recognized. I don't even think he recognized himself."
Look back at Aaron's life in pictures: