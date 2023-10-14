Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Welcome Baby No. 2

Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Kennedy are officially a party of four.
The couple announced on social media that they welcomed their second child together with a sweet picture of their newborn daughter.
"I'm sure your feed could use some good news today," Jason and Lauren captioned their joint Instagram post Oct. 13. "We wanted to share that our angel, Poppy Ford Kennedy, is here and she's giving all of you a big hug right now."
In the adorable snap, Poppy—who joins brother Ryver, 18 months—is swaddled in her crib while sucking on a pacifier.
Friends flocked to the comment section to share their well wishes for the parents. Morgan Stewart wrote, "Wow, Ford Kennedy is super stronggg," while Taylor Lautner chimed in, "Love you pops."
Rounding out the comments was The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes with, "We love her sm," and Natasha Bure simply stating, "Congratulations!!!"
Over the past nine months, Lauren has documented her pregnancy with glimpses into her family life.
"It's wild how different this pregnancy has felt from the first," she candidly wrote on Instagram Sept. 20. "It has been in a different time of year and alongside a toddler, which has brought in so many changes."
Lauren added in part, "I am so, so grateful to have the honor of carrying and creating a cozy, healthy home for this sweet girl and it is life-changing to experience the most beautiful time of surrender before she is earth side."
Jason and Lauren announced they were expecting their second baby in April by uploading a heartfelt video to Instagram. In the clip, Jason played peekaboo with their son before he revealed the author's positive pregnancy test.
The former E! host told Ryver, "You're gonna be a big brother!" as a photo of the trio popped on the screen.
They captioned the post, "This was a major surprise and the sweetest plot twist—I cannot wait to watch little Ryver be a big brother."