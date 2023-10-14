Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Should Jason Kennedy Have Tried Becoming an Actor?

Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Kennedy are officially a party of four.

The couple announced on social media that they welcomed their second child together with a sweet picture of their newborn daughter.

"I'm sure your feed could use some good news today," Jason and Lauren captioned their joint Instagram post Oct. 13. "We wanted to share that our angel, Poppy Ford Kennedy, is here and she's giving all of you a big hug right now."

In the adorable snap, Poppy—who joins brother Ryver, 18 months—is swaddled in her crib while sucking on a pacifier.

Friends flocked to the comment section to share their well wishes for the parents. Morgan Stewart wrote, "Wow, Ford Kennedy is super stronggg," while Taylor Lautner chimed in, "Love you pops."

Rounding out the comments was The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes with, "We love her sm," and Natasha Bure simply stating, "Congratulations!!!"