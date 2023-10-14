Proof Hugh Jackman and Estranged Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Are on Good Terms

Looks like Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are on the greatest terms.
The Greatest Showman actor and Shame actress—who announced their breakup last month after 27 years of marriage—reunited on Oct. 12 to celebrate Hugh's 55th birthday in New York.
The former couple rang in his big day at Polo Bar, with Hugh's rep confirming to Page Six, "Yes, it's true. It was a lovely evening."
After the night out, Hugh posted a photo of himself enjoying a drink from a restaurant booth, writing, "Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!! I'm reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels."
He shared another snap of his decadent dessert from the hotspot, which featured a birthday message in chocolate drizzle. He captioned the treat, "Thank you @thepolobar."
Hugh and Deborra-Lee—who share kids Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18—revealed on Sept. 15 that they decided to go their separate ways.
"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they told People in a joint statement. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."
The pair added, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."
In addition to his birthday celebration, Hugh has been embracing this new chapter in life by getting his football fix. The Les Misérables star attended the Chiefs vs. Jets NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1 with some famous friends—including Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Basically, it was a touchdown all around.
Read on for a look back into his relationship with Deborra-Lee: