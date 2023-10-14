Proof Hugh Jackman and Estranged Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Are on Good Terms

Watch : Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Looks like Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are on the greatest terms.

The Greatest Showman actor and Shame actress—who announced their breakup last month after 27 years of marriage—reunited on Oct. 12 to celebrate Hugh's 55th birthday in New York.

The former couple rang in his big day at Polo Bar, with Hugh's rep confirming to Page Six, "Yes, it's true. It was a lovely evening."

After the night out, Hugh posted a photo of himself enjoying a drink from a restaurant booth, writing, "Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!! I'm reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels."

He shared another snap of his decadent dessert from the hotspot, which featured a birthday message in chocolate drizzle. He captioned the treat, "Thank you @thepolobar."

Hugh and Deborra-Lee—who share kids Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18—revealed on Sept. 15 that they decided to go their separate ways.