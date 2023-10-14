Proof Hugh Jackman and Estranged Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Are on Good Terms

Hugh Jackman and ex Deborra-Lee Furness, who announced their decision to divorce last month, got together to celebrate the actor's 55th birthday in New York on Oct. 12.

Watch: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Looks like Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are on the greatest terms.

The Greatest Showman actor and Shame actress—who announced their breakup last month after 27 years of marriage—reunited on Oct. 12 to celebrate Hugh's 55th birthday in New York. 

The former couple rang in his big day at Polo Bar, with Hugh's rep confirming to Page Six, "Yes, it's true. It was a lovely evening."

After the night out, Hugh posted a photo of himself enjoying a drink from a restaurant booth, writing, "Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!! I'm reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels."

He shared another snap of his decadent dessert from the hotspot, which featured a birthday message in chocolate drizzle. He captioned the treat, "Thank you @thepolobar."

Hugh and Deborra-Lee—who share kids Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18—revealed on Sept. 15 that they decided to go their separate ways.

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they told People in a joint statement. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

The pair added, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Instagram

In addition to his birthday celebration, Hugh has been embracing this new chapter in life by getting his football fix. The Les Misérables star attended the Chiefs vs. Jets NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1 with some famous friends—including Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Basically, it was a touchdown all around.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Read on for a look back into his relationship with Deborra-Lee:

Patrick Riviere/Getty Images
A Couple of Kids

Look at these bright-eyed soul mates in 1997, about a year after they tied the knot.

Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images
Instant Attraction

The Sydney-born actors first met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Corelli's Most Wanted

After a few drinks one night, Hugh admitted to his sexy blond co-star that he was crushing on her—as was the rest of the crew.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
True Love

To his pleasant surprise, Deborra returned the sentiment. Somehow, we are not surprised.

Bill Davila/FilmMagic
Can't Keep His Hands to Himself

Can someone say "body language"?

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Sweet Cheeks

Not long after their 10th wedding anniversary, the Australian stars were still hot for each other.

Ian Gavan/Getty Image
Black Tie Preferred

The Wolverine star gushes about his wife every chance he gets.

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland
Lovely Family

The couple love to spend quality time with daughter Ava Eliot and son Oscar Maximillian—and Hugh's been known to even pull wingman duty for his son as he gold older.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
The Night They MET

The classy couple are dressed to the nines at the 2014 Met Gala.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Still Soaring

Deborra is Hugh's date at the Eddie the Eagle premiere in Sydney.

