A Look Inside Hugh Jackman's Next Chapter After His Split From Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Hugh Jackman is as multifaceted an entertainer as it gets.

But as far as his personal life goes, he's only been known for one relationship. The Australian actor was already married to Deborra-Lee Furness by the time he bared his claws in 2000's X-Men—so from pretty much day one as a global star, he came as part of a packaged set.

Which, consequently, made the recent news that Jackman and Furness had separated after 27 years of marriage all the more disorienting, not least because they dazzled together at the Met Gala in May and took in some tennis at Wimbledon in July. But also because they're what we've known all this time.

Though at least if anyone was going to stay classy in this situation, it was these two, the parents of son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18, jointly telling People they had been "blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage" but were going their separate ways to pursue their "individual growth."

So, what's sprouting for Jackman now?