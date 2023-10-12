Here's Your First Look at Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's Headline-Making Movie Anyone But You

Fans will be euphoric over a glimpse at Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's new movie.
The first look at the pair's upcoming rom-com Anyone But You has been released, and it's as perfect as you'd expect.
In the picture, Sydney is wearing a gorgeous blue silk dress as she stands in the bed of a Land Rover truck, looking down at Glen, who paints a compelling leading-man picture in an off-white linen suit. He gazes back at up at his leading lady counterpart with what can only be described as a loving smirk on his face.
Per Sony Pictures, Bea (Sydney) and Ben (Glen) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold—until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.
While in Australia filming the rom-com, which is set for release later this year, the White Lotus alum and Top Gun: Maverick actor sparked romance rumors after being spotted together on multiple occasions—on-set and off.
The speculation was further fueled in April at CinemaCon when Sydney, 26, affectionately referred to Glen as "Top Gun," at to which the 34-year-old cheekily responded, "I love it when she calls me that."
For their part, however, Sydney and Glen—who split from girlfriend of three years Gigi Paris in April—have remained unbothered by the rumors.
"It's a rom-com," the Euphoria star, who has been engaged to entrepreneur Jonathan Davino since March 2022, told Variety in an interview published in August. "That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much."
She continued, "He's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker. We're excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That's really funny.'"