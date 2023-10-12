Here's Your First Look at Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's Headline-Making Movie Anyone But You

Watch : Sydney Sweeney Addresses Glen Powell Dating Rumors

Fans will be euphoric over a glimpse at Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's new movie.

The first look at the pair's upcoming rom-com Anyone But You has been released, and it's as perfect as you'd expect.

In the picture, Sydney is wearing a gorgeous blue silk dress as she stands in the bed of a Land Rover truck, looking down at Glen, who paints a compelling leading-man picture in an off-white linen suit. He gazes back at up at his leading lady counterpart with what can only be described as a loving smirk on his face.

Per Sony Pictures, Bea (Sydney) and Ben (Glen) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold—until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.