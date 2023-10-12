Seth Rogen's Wife Lauren Miller Rogen Shares She Had Brain Aneurysm Removed

Watch : Would Seth Rogen Do a Freaks and Geeks Reboot? He Says…

Brain health is no laughing matter for Lauren Miller Rogen.

The actress and the wife of comedian Seth Rogen opened up about her brain aneurysm diagnosis while attending the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery Visionary Ball on Oct. 11. Given that dementia ran in her family, the 42-year-old recalled going in for a MRI five years ago "to take a deeper look at anything that could possibly be lurking inside me that would affect my longevity."

"They found, of course, this sort of aneurysm in my head," Lauren told the crowd, according to People. "So of course, this was terrifying information, and made me think of my great-grandmother, whose fate I certainly didn't want to mimic."

While the aneurysm "remained small" and benign at first, it started to cause concerns when doctors noticed last year that it had grown in size, according to the For a Good Time, Call... star. She was quickly connected with UCLA neurosurgeon Dr. Geoffrey Colby, who she said provided her with a source comfort and "answered every single question" she had during a time of uncertainty.