Why Paige DeSorbo Has Her Own Bedroom at Boyfriend Craig Conover's House

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The setup is also something Craig enjoys, as he explained, "I like it because when you're not here, I don't have to deal with your s--t."

Paige noted, "I'm more organized than you," before revealing a secret stash in her nightstand. "Don't ever look in this drawer," the 30-year-old told Craig, "'cause this is where I keep my snacks."

The revelation comes one month after Craig opened up to E! News about why he and Paige aren't in a hurry to get engaged or married amid their two-year anniversary.

"There's a lot of relationships on Bravo that we are privy too and we don't want to end up like," he explained in September. "That's no shade to anyone, but we actually want to have a family one day. We gotta do it the right way. We can't just rush into this because it makes everyone else happy."

And despite their long-distance status, the pair actually never goes more than three days without seeing each other.

"The summer we spend in New York because she's busier," he noted, "and then the fall we spend down here. It's nice because we're never really apart. They call it long-distance because I don't know what else to call it, but we're always together, we just live in two separate places."

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to relive Craig and Paige's sweetest pics.