Why Paige DeSorbo Has Her Own Bedroom at Boyfriend Craig Conover's House

Paige DeSorbo and boyfriend of two years Craig Conover revealed an interesting detail about their living situation while she visited his Charleston home during Southern Charm's Oct. 12 episode.

Watch: Southern Charm's Craig Conover Ready for Babies With Paige Desorbo

For Paige DeSorbo, Southern hospitality means having plenty of personal space.

While visiting her boyfriend of two years Craig Conover in Charleston on Southern Charm's Oct. 12 episode, the Summer House star revealed a surprising detail about their living situation when they aren't long-distance.

"Grab my water and bring my suitcase up," Paige, who still lives in New York City, instructed her man upon arrival, adding, "my bedroom."

As for why the Giggly Squad podcast co-host has claimed her own room in his home? For her clothes, of course. As Craig explained, "When we redid the whole house, I let Paige take kind of the lead. Paige does have what she likes to call 'her room.' She's got her own closet in there, her own bathroom."

While unpacking, Paige thanked her BF for giving her space. "I love that I have my own bedroom," she noted. "Honestly, makes me feel so much better."

photos
Everything to Know About Southern Charm Season 9

And when Craig asked, "It's OK for me to like it too, right?" she warned the 34-year-old, "It's OK for you to like it, just don't ever come in here."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The setup is also something Craig enjoys, as he explained, "I like it because when you're not here, I don't have to deal with your s--t."

Paige noted, "I'm more organized than you," before revealing a secret stash in her nightstand. "Don't ever look in this drawer," the 30-year-old told Craig, "'cause this is where I keep my snacks."

The revelation comes one month after Craig opened up to E! News about why he and Paige aren't in a hurry to get engaged or married amid their two-year anniversary.

"There's a lot of relationships on Bravo that we are privy too and we don't want to end up like," he explained in September. "That's no shade to anyone, but we actually want to have a family one day. We gotta do it the right way. We can't just rush into this because it makes everyone else happy."

And despite their long-distance status, the pair actually never goes more than three days without seeing each other.

"The summer we spend in New York because she's busier," he noted, "and then the fall we spend down here. It's nice because we're never really apart. They call it long-distance because I don't know what else to call it, but we're always together, we just live in two separate places."

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to relive Craig and Paige's sweetest pics.

Instagram
A Budding Bravo Romance

Winter House co-stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo started casually seeing each other in summer 2021 before becoming a couple that fall. As Craig told E! News, "We openly dated around until it just got to the point where, you know, you like one person so much that you don't want to do that anymore."

Instagram
A Summer House Soirée

Craig joined Paige for a photobooth session as they celebrated her Summer House co-stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula saying "I do" on September 25.

Instagram
Happy Halloween

Paige and Craig dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee à la Hulu's Pam and Tommy for Halloween.

Instagram
Take Two

The couple that goes all out for Halloween together, stays together.

Instagram
Instagram Official

Craig made his debut on Paige's Instagram grid on December 19 with this cute pic captioned, "Sew in love."

Instagram
Ski Trip Smooches

Paige began making appearances on Craig's Instagram around the same time.

Instagram
Hitting the Slopes

The couple is currently "having a lot of fun and spending more time with each other," Craig recently told E! News, "and just happy."

Instagram
Fur-real Adorable

Dressed to the nines, Paige and Craig got cozy on their Jan. 2022 trip.

Instagram
Broadway Date

Back in New York later that month, the couple spent the night on the town.

Instagram
First V-Day Together

Craig joined Paige for an Instagram Live shopping event on Valentine's Day.

Instagram
Vanderpump Summer Charm

The couple headed out West for a fun double date with former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
A WWHL Date

Nothing like a night out in the Bravo Clubhouse!

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Clubhouse Cuties

The couple paid Andy Cohen another visit in March.

Instagram/@paige_desorbo
Strike a Pose

"Getting 'the shot' is a full time job," Paige captioned this sweet Instagram pic of herself and Craig at a friend's wedding, along with candids of them perfecting their pose.

Instagram/@caconover
Beach Day

Excited to share his southern charm with his girlfriend, Craig shared pics from his fun beach day with Paige on Instagram, posing with pillows from his home decor company, Sewing Down South.

Instagram/@caconover
Hand in Hand

The happy couple took a stroll along the beach in Charleston, South Carolina.

Rich Polk/Getty Images
Hitting the Red Carpet

Paige and Craig got all glammed up for the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5, 2022.

