Why Paige DeSorbo Has Her Own Bedroom at Boyfriend Craig Conover's House

For Paige DeSorbo, Southern hospitality means having plenty of personal space.
While visiting her boyfriend of two years Craig Conover in Charleston on Southern Charm's Oct. 12 episode, the Summer House star revealed a surprising detail about their living situation when they aren't long-distance.
"Grab my water and bring my suitcase up," Paige, who still lives in New York City, instructed her man upon arrival, adding, "my bedroom."
As for why the Giggly Squad podcast co-host has claimed her own room in his home? For her clothes, of course. As Craig explained, "When we redid the whole house, I let Paige take kind of the lead. Paige does have what she likes to call 'her room.' She's got her own closet in there, her own bathroom."
While unpacking, Paige thanked her BF for giving her space. "I love that I have my own bedroom," she noted. "Honestly, makes me feel so much better."
And when Craig asked, "It's OK for me to like it too, right?" she warned the 34-year-old, "It's OK for you to like it, just don't ever come in here."
The setup is also something Craig enjoys, as he explained, "I like it because when you're not here, I don't have to deal with your s--t."
Paige noted, "I'm more organized than you," before revealing a secret stash in her nightstand. "Don't ever look in this drawer," the 30-year-old told Craig, "'cause this is where I keep my snacks."
The revelation comes one month after Craig opened up to E! News about why he and Paige aren't in a hurry to get engaged or married amid their two-year anniversary.
"There's a lot of relationships on Bravo that we are privy too and we don't want to end up like," he explained in September. "That's no shade to anyone, but we actually want to have a family one day. We gotta do it the right way. We can't just rush into this because it makes everyone else happy."
And despite their long-distance status, the pair actually never goes more than three days without seeing each other.
"The summer we spend in New York because she's busier," he noted, "and then the fall we spend down here. It's nice because we're never really apart. They call it long-distance because I don't know what else to call it, but we're always together, we just live in two separate places."
