Prince William's Cheeky Response to His Most-Used Emoji Will Make You Royally Flush

For Prince William, this emoji takes the crown.

While visiting Birmingham, England for World Mental Health Day with Kate Middleton Oct. 10, the Prince of Wales revealed which symbol he uses the most when texting.

"Is this a clean thing, or is this a family one?" William asked BBC Radio 1's Vick Hope and Jordan North before giving his answer. "I've been told not to say the aubergine, so I've got to pick something else. It would've been the aubergine, but I'm saying now—because I've got to be a little grown-up—it's the one where the eyes go up and down the mouth's out."

As for Kate's most-used emoji? It's certainly not the aubergine—a.k.a. the eggplant.

"Mine's probably going to be the heart," the Princess of Wales replied before providing another answer, "with then the crying emoji—the sort of like hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong."