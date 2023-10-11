See Shirtless Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White Transform Into Wrestlers in The Iron Claw Trailer

Watch : Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch

Step into the ring for this explosive trailer.

A24 has released the first look at the upcoming sports biopic The Iron Claw, which stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White as members of the legendary Von Erich family. The film—written and directed by Sean Durkin—follows how the brothers rose to fame in the world of professional wrestling but were continuously faced with tragedy on and off the mat.

"Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed," Zac's character, Kevin Von Erich, says in the Oct. 11 trailer. "Mom tried to protect us with God. Pop tried to protect us with wrestling. He said if we were the toughest, strongest, nothing would ever hurt us. I believed it. We all did."

The High School Musical star is seen shirtless, showing off his intense muscular physique as he trains in and out of the ring. Meanwhile, Kerry (Jeremy) is told by his dad Fritz, played by Holt McCallany, that he will join his brother in wrestling.

Lily James also stars as Kevin's wife, Pam, who is by his side through the trials and tribulations.