See Shirtless Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White Transform Into Wrestlers in The Iron Claw Trailer

A24 has released the first look at the upcoming sports biopic The Iron Claw, which stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White as members of the legendary Von Erich family. The film—written and directed by Sean Durkin—follows how the brothers rose to fame in the world of professional wrestling but were continuously faced with tragedy on and off the mat.
"Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed," Zac's character, Kevin Von Erich, says in the Oct. 11 trailer. "Mom tried to protect us with God. Pop tried to protect us with wrestling. He said if we were the toughest, strongest, nothing would ever hurt us. I believed it. We all did."
The High School Musical star is seen shirtless, showing off his intense muscular physique as he trains in and out of the ring. Meanwhile, Kerry (Jeremy) is told by his dad Fritz, played by Holt McCallany, that he will join his brother in wrestling.
Lily James also stars as Kevin's wife, Pam, who is by his side through the trials and tribulations.
"What do you want in your life, Kevin Von Erich?" Pam asked her husband, to which he joked, "More ribs?" before adding, "I want to be with my family. You know, be with my brothers."
The lights flash and the Von Erich men are seen fighting their opponents in the ring.
The trailer details the Von Erich boys' signature move, "The Iron Claw," along with victories, weddings and brotherly bonding before showcasing the hardships they endured.
Kevin tells his mom Doris (Maura Tierney), "Dad's too tough on us. You gotta say something." She replies, "Baby, that's what your brothers are for."
But things get out of control, as scenes cut to the brothers crying and Kevin and Pam attending a funeral.
Kevin remains the only surviving brother, as Fritz's other five sons died before age 33, including three that died by suicide, according to Today.
The Iron Claw hits theaters Dec. 22.