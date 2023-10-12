Sister Wives' Kody Brown Shares Update on Estranged Relationship With 2 of His Kids

Watch : Kody Brown Says Older Kids Are "Blocking" Him

Kody Brown is lamenting the apparent souring of his relationship with several of his 18 children.

In an exclusive clip from the Oct. 15 episode of Sister Wives, the TLC show's patriarch expresses frustration his struggles to communicate with two of his and ex-wife Janelle Brown's six kids.

"I've reached out to Garrison and Gabriel," Kody said in a confessional. "I reached out to them just before Christmas and I reached out to them after. No, they're blocking me."

The reality star, who has also endured breakups with three of his four wives in the last few years, added, "They're not interested in talking to me."

However, when it comes to their estrangement, Garrison puts the onus on his dad. In fact, in the preview the 25-year-old reflects on his and his dad's difficult relationship with several family members—including Kody's ex Christine Brown.

"Since I last talked to Dad, I bought a house, I've gotten into school and I got the car that I wanted, that he told me I should never get," Garrison told Christine, adding that his father "doesn't care to" know anything.