Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Welcome Baby No. 2

Henry Golding is feeling rich in love after a scary few weeks.
The Last Christmas actor and his wife Liv Lo Golding have officially welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Florence Likan Golding, born on Sept. 9. The parents—who are also mom and dad to 2-year-old daughter Lyla—announced Florence's arrival on social media with an emotional video montage chronicling the birth journey, set to Chelsea Cutler's "Your Bones."
"The journey of childbirth," the couple captioned their joint Oct. 10 post, "is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other."
Liv further detailed her birth journey on her website.
"This birth story is not what was expected," the yoga instructor wrote. "It being my second time to give birth, I thought I was fairly prepared for what was to come. This time around the only thing I wanted to do differently was to have a spontaneous vaginal delivery. With Lyla, I had an induction at 40 weeks. Everything had gone smoothly, but for this second birth, I was staying open to allow my body and baby to lead the journey. This one choice paved the way for a totally different experience than my last birth and different postpartum altogether."
Liv's post went on to detail how although she was able to deliver vaginally, her postpartum journey was much more complicated. Not only did baby Florence have to spend two weeks in the NICU after developing pneumonia, but Liv herself had to be hospitalized for a blood infection after initially going home.
She credited her medical team for her recovery, but also a team of energy workers she brought in to work on both her and her baby girl.
Now, a month after Florence was born, Liv reflected on the experience.
"In this chapter, now 3 weeks out, I am so grateful to be able to take walks, pick up my 2.5-year-old again, and breastfeed fully," she wrote. "Healing from postpartum, a blood infection, becoming a mother of two, and breastfeeding at the same time was an intense experience that rebirthed me at the same time as my daughter Florence. While at the time the process was utterly devastating I have no regrets about choosing a spontaneous vaginal delivery nor do I hold any ill feelings towards the process. I got through it and healed with the love and support of my family, friends, doctors, nurses, and holistic specialists who helped me turn around in a record time."
Henry and Liv tied the knot in 2016 after five years together, welcoming Lyla two years later in March 2021. Shortly after the arrival of his first child, the Crazy Rich Asians star reflected on the ways fatherhood had changed him.
"It puts everything in perspective," he said in an appearance on Good Morning America in June of that year. "It has allowed me to really kind of focus in on what really matters in life."