Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Expecting Baby No. 2

Henry Golding is feeling rich in love after a scary few weeks.

The Last Christmas actor and his wife Liv Lo Golding have officially welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Florence Likan Golding, born on Sept. 9. The parents—who are also mom and dad to 2-year-old daughter Lyla—announced Florence's arrival on social media with an emotional video montage chronicling the birth journey, set to Chelsea Cutler's "Your Bones."

"The journey of childbirth," the couple captioned their joint Oct. 10 post, "is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other."

Liv further detailed her birth journey on her website.

"This birth story is not what was expected," the yoga instructor wrote. "It being my second time to give birth, I thought I was fairly prepared for what was to come. This time around the only thing I wanted to do differently was to have a spontaneous vaginal delivery. With Lyla, I had an induction at 40 weeks. Everything had gone smoothly, but for this second birth, I was staying open to allow my body and baby to lead the journey. This one choice paved the way for a totally different experience than my last birth and different postpartum altogether."