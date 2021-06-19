Henry Golding Reveals How Becoming a Father "Puts Everything in Perspective"

Watch : Father's Day Gift Guide: Deals for Real

Henry Golding is opening up about his most important role to date: Fatherhood.

It's been nearly three months since the Crazy Rich Asians star and his wife, Liv Lo Golding, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. After keeping details of their little one under wraps, the 34-year-old actor is ready to discuss his family life.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Henry candidly shared how his life has changed—for the better, of course!—after becoming a first-time dad.

"It puts everything in perspective," he explained about parenthood. "It has allowed me to really kind of focus in on what really matters in life."

The Last Christmas actor also noted how he and his wife wanted to keep their baby girl out of the spotlight. However, they both eventually had a change of heart.

"We were like, 'Ah, we don't want to put her on social media too much,'" he admitted, before adding a conversation his wife had with him, "'I just want to share my joy of this tiny little person that's brought so much joy to our lives. There's nothing wrong with that.'"