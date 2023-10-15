It Only Takes One Time to Find Out What the Stars of Little Giants Are Up to Now

Watch : Devon Sawa REACTS to Christina Ricci's Casper Critique

Just remember, football is 80 percent mental and 40 percent physical.

Okay, so that math doesn't add up, but Little Giants rushed into theaters on Oct. 10, 1993, meaning the family comedy about a rag-tag pee-wee football team is 29 years old. (And yes, that equation proves you are that old, sorry!)

Directed by Duwayne Dunham and starring two of the '90s biggest actors, Ed O'Neill and Rick Moranis, the movie only scored $19.3 million at the box office. But, thanks to its young cast—including Devon Sawa and Shawna Waldron as dreamy quarterback Junior and "berzerko Barbie doll" Icebox, the only girl on the team—and hilarious one-liners, Little Giants has lived on as a cult classic.

And the making of the film was just as memorable for its cast, with Sawa telling E! News that Little Giants felt "like summer camp."

"I don't know if you notice in the background, but there was McDonald's and Slush Puppies on the side of the field and they were all open to us and we were allowed to go nuts on those," he recalled. "So we were constantly eating McDonald's and it was a lot of fun. It was three months of football and goofing around."